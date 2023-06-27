A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Door malfunction caused fatal Boston subway death, NTSB says

 
BOSTON (AP) — Federal investigators said Tuesday they have confirmed preliminary findings that a malfunctioning subway door caused a Boston man to be dragged to his death last year.

Robinson Lalin died in the early morning hours of April 12, 2022, while exiting a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Red Line train at Broadway Station. His arm was stuck in a door and he was dragged more than 100 feet along a platform onto a lower surface near tracks, the National Transportation Safety Board has said.

The NTSB said Tuesday that the probable cause of the fatality was a short circuit in the passenger door interlock circuit on the railcar. The short circuit enabled propulsion of the train while the door was obstructed by a passenger, and that caused the passenger to be dragged along the platform, the board said in its report.

Other news
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during an interview with selected media members after walking around at Yokohama Port during a tour which includes a visit to a construction site for a new pier that will accommodate larger ships coming from the U.S. on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Buttigieg says US ‘green corridors’ initiative is key to cutting shipping industry emissions
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says an American push to establish “green shipping corridors” is key to reducing carbon emissions from the shipping industry.
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed the night before in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 4, 2023. The Federal Railroad Administration recently completed a review of Norfolk Southern's safety culture done in the wake of the fiery Feb. 3 derailment in Ohio, and officials plan to follow up with similar investigations of all the major freight railroads over the next year. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Federal regulators promise safety review at all the major freight railroads
Officials say they plan to conduct safety investigations of all the major freight railroads over the next year.
Sadaf Zahoor sits in a Bay Area Rapid Transit train Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. Zahoor has used public transit her whole life and relies on it to get to work. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Car-dependent California seeks to follow New York’s lead and save public transit
California’s transit agencies are asking Democrats who control the state’s government to rescue them like Democrats in New York recently did.
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through downtown Pittsburgh, on March 26, 2018. Norfolk Southern became the first major freight railroad with deals to provide sick time to all of its workers Monday, June 5, 2023 but the other railroads are making progress with nearly 60% of all rail workers securing this basic benefit. All of the major freight railroads have said they're committed to resolving this key issue that nearly led to a strike last year. But most of those railroads are still negotiating with a number of their unions. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Norfolk Southern is 1st railroad to give all workers sick time as others negotiate with unions
Norfolk Southern has become the first major North American freight railroad with deals to provide sick time to all of its workers.

The MBTA’s initial assessment also found a short circuit in the car’s wiring. The MBTA has said it inspected the doors on other railcars and found no similar problems.