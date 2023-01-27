Passengers walk through tunnel after Boston subway problem

BOSTON (AP) — More than 100 passengers had to be escorted on foot through a Boston subway tunnel on Thursday night when three trains became stuck because of a signal problem, officials said.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority suspended Green Line service between Kenmore and Government Center stations because of a problem at the signal and track switch just west of Copley Station, an agency spokesperson said in an email Friday.

“Green Line experiencing delays of about 15 minutes due to signal problem at Copley Junction,” the transit agency tweeted at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

“Three 2-car trains were between stations when service was suspended, and approximately 120 customers were safely escorted to the nearest station platforms,” the spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.

“It’s not cool to be stranded this late at night when things shut down,” passenger Lauren Collins told New England Cable News.

Service on the affected stretch of line was replaced with shuttle buses, but repairs to the switch were made overnight and regular Green Line service resumed on Friday morning, the agency said.