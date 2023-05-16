Prosecutor: Taxi driver fatally shot in botched robbery, 3 teen boys facing charges

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A botched robbery by three teens ended with the fatal shooting of a taxi driver and the boys facing several charges, authorities said.

The shooting in Franklin Township was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

A 14- and 13-year-old from Somerset and a 13-year-old from New Brunswick entered the taxi and confronted Kofi Addo, 57, of North Brunswick, when he arrived to pick them up, authorities said. The boys only intended to rob Addo but one of them shot him as he was driving.

The taxi soon crashed into a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said, and the three teens fled on foot. Addo was found in the taxi and was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. An autopsy determined he died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

All three teens were soon identified as suspects and they were each captured on Friday. They were being held in a youth detention center, but authorities have not said which one shot Addo.

The 14-year-old Somerset boy and the 13-year-old from New Brunswick are each charged with murder, felony murder, robbery, conspiracy and weapons offenses. The third teen is charged with robbery and conspiracy. It wasn’t clear Tuesday if lawyers have been retained to represent any of the teens.