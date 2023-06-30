Vermont’s governor vetoes expanded bottle redemption bill

Supreme Court rulings
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s governor has vetoed a bill that would have expanded Vermont’s bottle redemption system to more beverage containers, saying it would be too costly for residents and communities and the state should focus more on zero sort recycling.

The bill would have expanded the redemption program to sport drinks, water, hard cider and wine bottles. It also would have added more redemption centers.

In vetoing the bill, Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, said that while he’s a longtime advocate of recycling, he believes that expanding what he called the labor intensive 1970s-era bottle deposit system would move the state backward.

“I’m concerned this bill will result in higher costs for Vermonters due to deposit fees added to a wide range of beverage products; increased handling fees will be passed onto consumers to fund the redemption system; and increased recycling costs for towns, businesses and residents as high-value cans and bottles are removed,” Scott said in a letter to lawmakers.

Supporters of the bottle bill expansion have accused the governor of siding with industry critics and say they will work with the Democrat-controlled legislature to override the veto.

“The Bottle Bill has been Vermont’s most successful recycling and anti-litter program for the past 50 years,” said Marcie Gallagher, an environmental advocate for Vermont Public Interest Research Group, in a statement. “But it is becoming increasingly inconvenient for consumers as our local redemption centers struggle to stay afloat. It’s time to update the law as nearly every other state with a bottle deposit program has done and support our small businesses and communities.”