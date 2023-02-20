1 arrested after shots fired at Colorado hotel

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police in Boulder said Monday a person was arrested after shots were fired at a hotel near the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

The Boulder Police Department on social media said “numerous shots” were fired inside the hotel room where the man was a registered guest. Officers recovered “multiple firearms,” the department said.

Shortly before noon, police said they had been able to check the hotel room by room and did not find any injured people, the Daily Camera reported .

The man was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before being booked at a local jail, according to the department.