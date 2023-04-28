High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Wilmington (Washington)
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Asheville (Houston)
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|6
|10
|.375
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|5
|11
|.313
|6
___
|Wednesday's Games
Greesboro 4, Rome 1
Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 2
Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 0
Asheville 7, Bowling Green 2, 1st Game
Bowling Green 7, Asheville 5, 2nd Game
Aberdeen 9, Wilmington 1
Hudson Valley 16, Greenville 2
|Thursday's Games
Rome at Greesboro, ppd.
Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 3
Aberdeen 7, Wilmington 2
Hickory at Winston-Salem, ppd.
Hudson Valley at Greenville, canc.
Asheville at Bowling Green, canc.
|Friday's Games
Hudson Valley at Greenville, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Rome at Greesboro, 2, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2, 6 p.m.
Rome at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 2, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.