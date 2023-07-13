Lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney arrested on felony weapons charge in Los Angeles

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
SAG-AFTRA strike
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in the West Wing lobby last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect, according to summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the White House. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
White House cocaine investigation
A bottle of Sriracha chili sauce is shown in New York on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Huy Fong Sriracha, which used to go for under $5 or $10 a bottle, is now selling for shocking amounts in some listings posted to Amazon, eBay and Walmart. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Sriracha shortage
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
Cluster munitions arrive in Ukraine
Sports

Lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney arrested on felony weapons charge in Los Angeles

FILE - Devin Haney, left, fights Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight championship boxing match, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. Haney won by unanimous decision. Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge, Thursday, July 13, in Los Angeles, according to police. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

FILE - Devin Haney, left, fights Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight championship boxing match, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. Haney won by unanimous decision. Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge, Thursday, July 13, in Los Angeles, according to police. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge Thursday in Los Angeles, according to police.

Haney, 24, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and released on $35,000 bond. An Aug. 3 municipal court date was set, online court records showed.

Haney was in the back seat when police conducted a traffic stop, Bill Haney, the boxer’s father, trainer and manager, told ESPN.

Other news
FILE - This undated photo released by the Honolulu Police Department shows Eric Thompson, charged with murder in the shooting death of the acupuncturist who was having an affair with his wife. A defense attorney told jurors at the start of Thompson's trial, that Thompson wasn't the only person with a motive to kill him. Jon Tokuhara “had a track record of cheating,” including with women who had families, Thompson's defense attorney said. (Honolulu Police Department via AP, File)
Defense attorney in Hawaii love triangle murder trial says acupuncturist cheated with multiple women
At the start of a Hawaii love triangle murder trial, a defense attorney says police ignored possible suspects with motives to kill an acupuncturist, including women he was having affairs with.
Officers and detectives gather at the scene where an inmate crashed a transport van after stealing it with a Marion County sheriff's deputy on-board Monday, July 10, 2023, just outside the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis. Court documents released Tuesday say a jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Indiana jail inmate charged with murder in deputy’s strangulation death
A jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy during an escape attempt as he was being moved in a van has been charged with murder and prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against him.
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by security cameras on Jan. 6, 2022, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas. The police agency later identified the suspect as Caleb Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robbery. Rogers is accused in a series of casino heists in Southern Nevada between November 2021 and February 2022, when he was arrested. His jury trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
Las Vegas police officer’s brother testified against him about ‘desperate’ casino heist
The trial is coming to a close against the Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing almost $165,000 in a series of casino heists.
Matthew Nilo stands during an appearance at Suffolk Superior Court, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Boston. Nilo, a New Jersey lawyer already charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood about 15 years ago, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new charges stemming from a different series of sexual assaults in another area of the city that occurred at roughly the same time. (Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
New Jersey lawyer pleads not guilty to a second series of sexual assaults in Boston
A New Jersey lawyer already charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Boston about 15 years ago has pleaded not guilty to new charges stemming from a different series of sexual assaults in another area of the city that occurred at roughly the same time.

The elder Haney said the charge is “a misunderstanding that will be solved when Devin goes to court. It’s unfortunate that he was arrested with his armed licensed security, and I’m confident things are going to be worked out.”

Haney retained his titles and improved to 30-0 in May with a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko at 135 pounds in Las Vegas.

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports