FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood, top, celebrates with her teammates after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Women’s World Cup highlights
This image released by A24 shows Jacob Elordi as Elvis, left, and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, in a scene from "Priscilla." (Philippe Le Sourd/A24 via AP)
Venice Film Festival lineup released
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
U.S. News

Chicago boy, 10, fires shot at police officers called to scene after youth opens fire inside a home

Chicago police work the scene of a stand off between Chicago Police's SWAT and a armed 10-year-old boy Monday, July 24, 2023 in Chicago. Officers responded to a home in the Beverly neighborhood after learning the boy had fired shots inside the residence and was experiencing “mental distress,” police said in a statement. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago police work the scene of a stand off between Chicago Police's SWAT and a armed 10-year-old boy Monday, July 24, 2023 in Chicago. Officers responded to a home in the Beverly neighborhood after learning the boy had fired shots inside the residence and was experiencing “mental distress,” police said in a statement. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago police work the scene of a stand off between Chicago Police's SWAT and a armed 10-year-old boy Monday, July 24, 2023 in Chicago. Officers responded to a home in the Beverly neighborhood after learning the boy had fired shots inside the residence and was experiencing “mental distress,” police said in a statement. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago police work the scene of a stand off between Chicago Police's SWAT and a armed 10-year-old boy Monday, July 24, 2023 in Chicago. Officers responded to a home in the Beverly neighborhood after learning the boy had fired shots inside the residence and was experiencing “mental distress,” police said in a statement. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
CHICAGO (AP) — A 10-year-old boy fired a shot at Chicago police officers during a standoff with officers called to the scene after the youth opened fire inside a home, police said.

No one was injured in Monday’s shooting and the boy was taken to a hospital for observation, police said.

Officers responded to a home in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood about 11:20 a.m. after learning the boy had fired shots inside the residence and was experiencing “mental distress,” police said in a statement.

Other news
FILE - In this May 4, 2005 file photo, Emmett Till's photo is seen on his grave marker in Alsip, Ill. Legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime in the U.S. is expected to be signed into law next week by President Joe Biden. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was years in the making. (Robert A. Davis/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
President Joe Biden is expected to sign a proclamation establishing a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teenager from Chicago whose abduction, torture and killing in Mississippi in 1955 helped propel the civil rights movement.
FILE - Mamie Till Mobley weeps at her son's funeral on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago. The mother of Emmett Till insisted that her son's body be displayed in an open casket forcing the nation to see the brutality directed at Blacks in the South at the time. Legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime in the U.S. is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was years in the making. (Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)
Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi
A White House official says President Joe Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.
Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger drives in two runs with a single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Cody Bellinger drives in 4 runs as the Cubs top the Cardinals 8-6 on a rainy day at Wrigley
Cody Bellinger drove in four runs and Nico Hoerner had three of Chicago’s 15 hits, helping the Cubs beat the St.
A man stops near a memorial outside Fontano's Subs in Hinsdale, Ill., on Friday, July 21, 2023. A 14-year-old boy who was critically injured when an SUV crashed into the suburban Chicago restaurant, injuring four other people, has died days after the crash, authorities said Friday.(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Suburban Chicago boy, 14, dies days after being hit by SUV outside restaurant
Authorities say a 14-year-old boy who was critically injured when an SUV crashed into a suburban Chicago restaurant has died days after the crash.

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Migdalia Bulnes told reporters at the scene that the boy stepped out onto a porch, pointed a gun at the officers and at his own head before he fired a single gunshot, sending officers ducking for cover.

Bulnes said officers tried to de-escalate the situation by firing bean bag rounds at the home without striking the boy, but “it was too quick for them to bring a negotiator out.” She said the boy went back inside the house before returning to the porch and pointing the gun at his head again.

Officers then fired a chemical at the porch, scaring the boy, who threw the gun down and was detained without incident and taken to a hospital for observation, Bulnes said.

She said that for officers the incident “really puts your training into perspective.”

“It’s a little bit more delicate because he’s 10 years old, and he’s in distress. And we know that. He’s a child, so that’s what’s in our mind when we have discussions of what’s the next step,” Bulnes said.

The boy’s grandfather, Thurston Daniels, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the youngster had lashed out when his mother asked him to clean up around the house and he grabbed a gun from her purse. He said his grandson had previously thrown tantrums, but nothing that rose to the level of Monday’s shooting.

“He’s just a typical bad boy,” Daniels said.