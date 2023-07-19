A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
U.S. News

4-year-old boy dies in hit-and-run in Boston and police are seeking the driver

 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A 4-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle that then left the area, Boston police said.

An off-duty firefighter was the first on the scene to provide aid to the child after he was struck in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency medical services transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No names were made public.

Other news
Boston firefighters respond to reports of an electrical fire in the basement of the Massachusetts Statehouse on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. No injuries were reported. The fire forced the evacuation of the historic building, including the governor, lawmakers and the public. The building remained closed Wednesday. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc)
Electrical fire, carbon monoxide concerns close Massachusetts Statehouse for 2 days
The Massachusetts Statehouse was closed for a second day after an electrical fire in the basement was discovered.
Oakland Athletics' JJ Bleday (33) celebrates with Aledmys Díaz, left, after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Noda and Bleday homer in 2nd, A’s beat Red Sox 3-0 to end 8-game skid
Ryan Noda and JJ Bleday homered in the second inning and the Oakland Athletics ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
This undated image provided by the U.S. Navy shows Stanley Willis Allen, a naval aviator killed during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. Ensign Stanley W. Allen was laid to rest more than 80 years later in his home state of Georgia, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (U.S. Navy via AP)
Pearl Harbor sailor laid to rest in home state of Maine more than 80 years later
A naval aviator killed during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor has been laid to rest more than 80 years later in his home state of Maine.
FILE - Fotios "Freddy" Geas appears for a court proceeding in his defense in the Al Bruno murder case, on April 14, 2009, in Springfield, Mass. Federal prosecutors say they will not pursue the death penalty against two men charged with the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger. Prosecutors said in a court filing on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, that they will not seek a death sentence in the event Geas, a former Mafia hitman, and Paul J. DeCologero, a Massachusetts gangster, are convicted of first-degree murder in Bulger’s beating. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, File)
Prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against men charged in Whitey Bulger’s prison killing
Federal prosecutors say they will not pursue the death penalty against two men charged with the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger.

Mayor Michelle Wu called the death a “horrible tragedy.”

“It’s absolutely devastating to think about what transpired in just a split-second,” she said at a news conference at the scene late Tuesday.

Police are looking for surveillance video from the area and seeking witnesses.

“If anyone saw or heard, or knows anything with regards to what happened here tonight, please let us know,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said at the scene. “We beg of you. We need your help.”