U.S. News

2 boys die after being swept away by rushing waters while fishing near an Oklahoma City dam

 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two boys who had been fishing near a dam in Oklahoma City have died after being swept away by rushing waters, officials said Tuesday.

A group of four boys had been fishing Monday afternoon near the backside of Lake Overholser Dam, located in the northwest part of the city, the Oklahoma City Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

At the time, the dam’s water gates were open and the currents were “extremely strong,” the fire department said.

MLB Commissioner, Robert Manfred, speaks during a press conference during a workout day ahead of the MLB London Series Match between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at the London Stadium, London, Friday June 23, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Atlanta’s Truist Park and Chicago’s Wrigley Field under consideration for MLB All-Star Games
The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are under consideration for upcoming All-Star Games. Next year’s game is scheduled for the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the 2026 game will be at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park.
FILE - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk speaks about the activities of his office and recent human rights developments around the globe, during the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2023. The U.N. human rights chief used a special debate on burnings of the Quran in Sweden and other European countries to tread the fine line between freedom of expression and respect for religious belief. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP File)
UN human rights body takes up concerns about Quran burnings in Europe
The U.N. human rights chief used a special debate on burnings of the Quran in Sweden and other European countries to tread the fine line between freedom of expression and respect for religious belief.
FILE - An historical marker at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., is seen on Feb. 21, 2023. A partisan dispute about funding for three of Pennsylvania’s state-related universities may mean higher tuition for in-state students as a budget impasse continues further into the summer. The state government approached two weeks without full spending authority on Tuesday, July 11, while loose ends remained untied. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Impasse on funding for Pennsylvania universities could mean higher tuition
A partisan dispute about funding for three of Pennsylvania’s state-related universities may mean higher tuition for in-state students as a budget impasse continues further into the summer.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs through drills at the team's NFL football minicamp in Metairie, La., Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleads no contest to misdemeanor charge in Las Vegas
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge, his attorney said Tuesday.

“The strong water currents pulled two boys underwater while the other two safely made it to a concrete ledge,” the fire department said.

The two boys who made it to the ledge were rescued by firefighters, who then began looking for the other two boys.

One of the boys was found Monday evening but he did not survive, officials said.

The body of the other boy was found around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The names and ages of the two victims were not immediately released by authorities.

The deaths took place as a strong line of thunderstorms swept through Oklahoma City on Monday and early Tuesday morning. The fire department said it had responded to more than 200 calls for service since the storm, including for downed power lines and at least two water rescues.