Bradley Beal enters his 30s with the Suns, says he’s ready to ‘chase this ring’

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Sports

Bradley Beal enters his 30s with the Suns, says he’s ready to ‘chase this ring’

New Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, middle, is flanked by Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones and had coach Frank Vogel, right, as Beal holds up a new Suns jersey during an NBA basketball news conference Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
1 of 3 | 

New Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, middle, is flanked by Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones and had coach Frank Vogel, right, as Beal holds up a new Suns jersey during an NBA basketball news conference Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal answers a question during an NBA basketball news conference Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
2 of 3 | 

New Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal answers a question during an NBA basketball news conference Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal speaks during an NBA basketball news conference Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
3 of 3 | 

New Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal speaks during an NBA basketball news conference Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By DAVID BRANDT
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Bradley Beal was drafted on his 19th birthday and spent his entire 20s with the Washington Wizards, where he scored a lot of points, enjoyed a little team success, but also suffered through plenty of painful losses.

On Wednesday, he turned 30. Not a bad time for a new chapter in the three-time All-Star’s life and basketball career.

Beal was introduced as a member of the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at the Footprint Center, more than a week after he waived a no-trade clause that allowed him to be sent to the desert in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a package of future draft picks.

Other news
FILE - Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Washington. Beal is being traded to Phoenix after the Wizards and the Suns agreed Sunday, June 18, 2023, on the first blockbuster of the offseason, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Bradley Beal being traded to Phoenix by Washington, AP source says
Bradley Beal is being traded to Phoenix, where he will form a new power trio alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
FILE - Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives around Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, March 14, 2023, in Washington. Beal says if he wanted to leave Washington, he would have made that a lot more obvious by now. He has not said anything to that effect so it appears he is ready to stay the course with the Wizards. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Fan suing Wizards’ Beal over alleged postgame incident
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards guard Bradley Beal is being sued by a fan who claims the NBA star struck the side of his head with his hand and knocked his hat off after a March game at Orlando.
FILE - Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives around Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, March 14, 2023, in Washington. Beal says if he wanted to leave Washington, he would have made that a lot more obvious by now. He has not said anything to that effect so it appears he is ready to stay the course with the Wizards. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Beal miffed at questions about his future with Wizards
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a few questions about his future in Washington, Bradley Beal joked that the reporters in the room were trying to push him out.

“I feel refreshed, I feel rejuvenated,” Beal said. “This is an exciting moment for me. This is an awesome team.”

Beal is now part of one of the NBA’s most star-packed starting lineups, including 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant, three-time All-Star Devin Booker and former No. 1 draft pick Deandre Ayton. They’ve also got a new coach in Frank Vogel, who led the Los Angeles Lakers to a title in 2020.

“Bradley Beal is one of the best players in the NBA,” Vogel said. “We’re thrilled to have him be a Phoenix Sun with KD and Book. That forms a trio of three of the most prolific scorers in the game. A great two-way center, one of the best two-way centers in the game.

“These pieces are a great foundation for what we hope will be a championship run for this franchise.”

Beal’s arrival marks the latest big move for new owner Mat Ishbia, who has had an extremely eventful tenure since purchasing the franchise from the embattled Robert Sarver in February. Almost immediately after he was introduced, he approved the team’s big deal to land Durant at the trade deadline.

A few months later, he got into a brief sideline spat with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic during a playoff game. (The two have since made up.)

Now Ishbia and general manager James Jones have swung a deal that brings Beal and his big scoring numbers across the country. The three-time All-Star has averaged at least 20 points per game in each of the past seven seasons, including a career-high 31.3 points per game during the 2020-21 season.

Beal never got past the second round of the playoffs with the Wizards, but still has plenty of fond memories of his tenure in the nation’s capital.

“I have a lot of emotional ties to that city, my family was established there,” Beal said. “So I just want to take a moment to thank the city of D.C., thank the organization for allowing this partnership to happen.”

But Beal also admits he’s excited about his new challenge. The sharpshooting guard was often the Wizards’ main scoring option, but in Phoenix, he’ll be sharing the load with several other stars.

The Suns are trying to win their first championship since coming to the NBA in 1968. They’ve lost in the Finals three times — in 1976, 1993 and 2021.

“I’m excited to play with two Hall of Famers, I’ve never done that,” Beal said. “I’m excited what that brings. They’ll push me in ways I’ve never been pushed and hopefully I’ll do the same.”

Beal’s arrival also means the Suns will have to engage in some salary cap gymnastics to fill out their roster. The foursome of Durant, Beal, Booker and Ayton will make more than $160 million next season.

A summer of bargain hunting on the free agent market awaits, but that’s a problem to worry about another day.

For now, Beal and the Suns are relishing a roster that looks like it will be among the very best in the league during the upcoming season.

“Hopefully, we can chase this ring,” Beal said.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports