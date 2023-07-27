FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war
Sports

Mayfield, Trask competing to become Buccaneers starter, hoping to make one another better

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
1 of 3 | 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask throws a pass during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
2 of 3 | 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask throws a pass during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield laughs at a coach during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
3 of 3 | 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield laughs at a coach during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
By FRED GOODALL
 
Share

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield entered the interview tent at Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp just as coach Todd Bowles exited and playfully lobbed the first question of the quarterback’s news conference.

“Are you the starter, Baker?” Bowles asked, smiling as he continued walking away.

Mayfield grinned, too, though he didn’t provide much insight Thursday into where the competition for Tom Brady’s old job stands.

Instead, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 NFL draft who’s battling third-year pro Kyle Trask to become Brady’s successor reiterated he’s simply focused on learning the offense and making the most of an opportunity to jumpstart his career.

Other news
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during an NFL football practice Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. The competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask to replace Tom Brady is extending into training camp. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Settling on Tom Brady’s successor will be Buccaneers’ top priority in training camp
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks John Wolford (11), Baker Mayfield (6) and Kyle Trask (2) run during NFL football practice Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Mayfield, Trask competition to replace Tom Brady will extend into training camp
FILE - New York Giants running back Peyton Hillis puts his helmet on as he walks through a tunnel to the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Dec. 1, 2013, in Landover, Md. When the former running back's mother pointed to his son and niece off a Florida beach and said they were drowning, he said he didn’t think and just ran for the water. Hillis saved the children from a rip current off the coast of Pensacola in January 2023, but he said in an interview broadcast Tuesday, June 13, that the scariest moment was swimming past his 9-year-old son, Orry, to his 8-year-old niece, who was in more danger. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Ex-NFL player Hillis recounts rescuing son, niece from rip current off Florida beach

“We just work each day. One day at a time, right now,” Mayfield began. “We are just getting into the swing of things offensively with the recall of what we worked on in the spring.”

Trask is a 2021 second-round draft pick who spent the past two seasons a third-stringer learning from Brady, who retired last winter after a historic 23-year run that included six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots and one with the Bucs.

Mayfield, 28, is with his fourth team in two years. He’s 31-38 in 69 starts, including 29-30 over four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

“We’re trying to make the quarterback room as good as possible. ... No matter what position I am in, I’m going to try and get everybody better,” Mayfield said of the competition, which began during offseason workouts.

“I’m still going to be me. I’ll work my tail off, obviously, to start. That’s the goal,” he added. “But so is to get everybody else better around me, to raise that competition level and that standard as well.”

In addition to leading the Browns to the playoffs once in four seasons, Mayfield spent time last season with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.

“Being in different places and experiences always helps you. If you don’t take lessons from that and learn from it, then you are doing it wrong,” Mayfield said. “I have taken lessons from that in understanding how to approach the game from different seats. I am approaching it like I want to be the starter.”

Trask has appeared in one regular-season game, completing 3 of 9 passes for 23 yards.

“As cliche as it sounds, you just want to compete with yourself and make sure you’re progressing every single day. ... That’s been my main focus,” Trask said.

Bowles is not in a hurry to make a decision.

“Obviously, you take notes and you look at things in the spring to see how they learn, see how they handle the team, see how they grow, see how they encourage others and see who is the best fit for the offense. You evaluate it as the time goes,” Bowles said.

“I’ve got a timetable in my head. Obviously, it will be preseason,” the coach added. “I’m not going to make it in the regular season.”

If general manager Jason Licht knows how Bowles is leaning, he’s not saying.

“People can have in their head, ‘Well, it seems like it’s for sure going to be this person or it’s not going to be this person.’ But until we’re out there, anything can happen,” the GM said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun just to really focus on how this is going to play out.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL