Women’s World Cup Final
Latest on Tropical Storm Hilary
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari divorce
Canadian wildfires
“Blue Beetle” takes box office from “Barbie”
Sports

Brandon Crawford put on injured list by San Francisco Giants with strained forearm

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford (35) celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a single hit by Joc Pederson during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

San Francisco Giants’ Brandon Crawford (35) celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a single hit by Joc Pederson during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford was put on the 10-day injured list by the San Francisco Giants on Sunday with a strained left forearm.

San Francisco made the move retroactive to Saturday, when Crawford was held out of a 6-5 loss yo Atlanta,

Rookie outfielder Luis Matos was recalled by the Giants from Triple-A Sacramento.

Crawford, 36,, is hitting a career-low .194 with six homers and 32 RBIs in 77 games this season. He was an All-Star in 2015, 2018 and 2021.

Matos, 22, is hitting .241 with a 306 on-base percentage, one home run and nine RBIs in 50 games for the Giants this season. He started in left field and hit sixth against the Braves on Sunday.

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb