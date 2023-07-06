A man cools off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, Monday, June 26, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Sports

All-Stars Murphy, Olson homer as Braves bounce back from rare recent loss to smash Guardians 8-1

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy hits a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Atlanta Braves’ Sean Murphy hits a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy gestures as he runs toward home plate on a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Atlanta Braves’ Sean Murphy gestures as he runs toward home plate on a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy gets high-fives in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Atlanta Braves’ Sean Murphy gets high-fives in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley gets high-fives in the dugout after his home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley gets high-fives in the dugout after his home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Guardians' Cal Quantrill wipes his face as he walks off the field in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Guardians’ Cal Quantrill wipes his face as he walks off the field in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, checks on Andres Gimenez after Gimenez was hit by an Atlanta Braves pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, checks on Andres Gimenez after Gimenez was hit by an Atlanta Braves pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. singles against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. singles against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy (12) is greeted by Matt Olson after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Atlanta Braves’ Sean Murphy (12) is greeted by Matt Olson after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Atlanta Braves' Michael Soroka pitches to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Atlanta Braves’ Michael Soroka pitches to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. catches a fly ball hit hit by Cleveland Guardians' Josh Bell during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. catches a fly ball hit hit by Cleveland Guardians’ Josh Bell during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies slides into third base against the Cleveland Guardians, advancing from first on a hit by Austin Riley during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies slides into third base against the Cleveland Guardians, advancing from first on a hit by Austin Riley during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

By TOM WITHERS
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Stars Sean Murphy and Matt Olson homered as the Atlanta Braves bounced back from one of their rare losses over the past month by smashing the Cleveland Guardians 8-1 on Wednesday night.

Murphy hit a solo shot in the third inning off Cal Quantrill (2-6) and Olson hit a 428-foot blast in the ninth as the Braves collected 19 hits and took the series finale after their winning streak was stopped at nine on Tuesday.

Austin Riley also connected as the Braves homered in their 23rd straight game, baseball’s longest stretch of long balls this season. They lead the majors with 166 homers and are on pace to break the single-season record of 309 set by Minnesota in 2019.

Atlanta has won 18 of 20 and 25 of 29.

The Braves improved to 7-0 in rubber games — when a series is tied and up for grabs. The last team to go unbeaten in rubber games with as many overall wins was the 1994 Montreal Expos, who went 9-0.

The Guardians had plenty of chances, but couldn’t come up with timely hits and stranded 11 runners — two apiece in each of the first five innings. They finally pushed across a run with two outs in the ninth, earning a sarcastic cheer from their fans.

Braves starter Michael Soroka was staked to a 4-0 lead after one and was up 5-0 in the fifth. But the right-hander was pulled with two outs — after 99 pitches — and didn’t qualify for the win. He missed the past two seasons after tearing an Achilles tendon.

Michael Tonkin (5-2) relieved Soroka and worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

Quantrill allowed a career-high 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings, not what manager Terry Francona was looking for with his bullpen needing a break.

The Braves struck early against Quantrill, scoring four in the first on four consecutive singles and Eddie Rosario’s two-run double. Three of the hits were not particularly hard, but found their way into the outfield.

DOBY’S DAY

The Guardians paid tribute to Hall of Famer Larry Doby on the 76th anniversary of him breaking the AL’s color barrier.

Doby’s son, Larry Jr., caught the ceremonial first pitch and the team showed a video highlighting the seven-time All-Star’s accomplishments.

Doby spent 10 seasons with Cleveland and helped the club win its last World Series title in 1948.

TWO GLOVES

Along with delivering the winning hit in the 10th inning Tuesday night for the Guardians, David Fry became just the third player in franchise history to play right field and catch in the same game.

Ron Pruitt (1979) and Ted Easterly (1910) also played both positions.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: RHP Max Fried (elbow soreness) came through his second live batting practice session without any issues. Last year’s Cy Young Award runner-up hasn’t pitched for Atlanta since May 5. Manager Brian Snitker only said “good” when asked how Fried was feeling. He wouldn’t reveal the next step for the right-hander other than to say he’ll travel with the team to Tampa.

Guardians: 1B Josh Naylor (right wrist tendinitis) was not in the starting lineup for the second straight day. He took some swings in the batting cage before the game. Francona said Naylor might be available to pinch-hit. Naylor is expected to play Friday against Kansas City.

UP NEXT

Braves: Following an off day, begin a three-game series Friday against the Rays. RHP Charlie Morton (8-6, 3.57 ERA) will pitch the opener. Tampa has not yet named its starter.

Guardians: Rookie Tanner Bibee (5-2, 3.46 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals and RHP Jordan Lyles (1-11, 6.68 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports