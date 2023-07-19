A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
Sports

Braves place OF Hilliard on IL with bruised heel, return Rosario to lineup

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario watches his solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
1 of 2 | 

Atlanta Braves’ Eddie Rosario watches his solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves' Sam Hilliard, left, tumbles after being tagged out at home plate by Cleveland Guardians catcher David Fry, right, in the tenth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
2 of 2 | 

Atlanta Braves’ Sam Hilliard, left, tumbles after being tagged out at home plate by Cleveland Guardians catcher David Fry, right, in the tenth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed outfielder Sam Hilliard on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right heel on Wednesday and returned left fielder Eddie Rosario to the starting lineup.

After missing two games with tightness in his right hamstring, Rosario is starting in Wednesday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Hilliard started in left field in Tuesday night’s wild 16-13 loss to the Diamondbacks before being replaced by Kevin Pillar in the fourth inning. Hilliard is hitting .236 with three homers in 78 at-bats. He played for the Colorado Rockies in his first four seasons.

The Braves selected the contract of right-hander Seth Elledge from Triple-A Gwinnett. Left-hander Danny Young was released. Elledge was designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers on June 18 after being claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on May 16.

Elledge, 27, was 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA in 23 games with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2020-21.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports