Braves place lefty Allard on 60-day injured list with nerve inflammation in shoulder

A member of Atlanta Braves training staff checks on pitcher Kolby Allard (49) in the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Atlanta. Allard left the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
A member of Atlanta Braves training staff checks on pitcher Kolby Allard (49) in the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Atlanta. Allard left the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kolby Allard (49) works against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Kolby Allard (49) works against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed left-hander Kolby Allard on the 60-day injured list on Monday after he was diagnosed with nerve inflammation in his left shoulder.

Allard was removed in the second inning of Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He told manager Brian Snitker he felt “some tingling in his fingers” after throwing a pitch.

“I just noticed him moving his arm and his shoulder and something didn’t look right,” Snitker said following the game.

Allard allowed four runs on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings and has a 6.57 ERA in four games, including three starts.

The Braves recalled outfielder Forrest Wall, 27, from Triple-A Gwinnett before Monday night’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports