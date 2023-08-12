Ozzie Albies homers as Atlanta Braves pound New York Mets 21-3 in doubleheader opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Ozzie Albies homered and drove in six runs, and the Atlanta Braves pounded the New York Mets 21-3 on Saturday in the opening game of a doubleheader.

Atlanta connected six times in its fourth win in five games, running its major league-leading total to 224 homers. Matt Olson went deep twice in his seventh multihomer game of the season and No. 20 for his career. Sean Murphy, Austin Riley and Nicky Lopez also homered for the NL East leaders.

Riley hit a two-run homer and Lopez added a three-run shot during an eight-run ninth inning against Mets infielder Danny Mendick.

Lopez, making his first start since he was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on July 30, finished with four hits and five RBIs. He also pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Allan Winans (1-0), who was drafted by the Mets in 2018 before the Braves selected him in the minor league portion of the 2021 Rule 5 draft, got the win with seven scoreless innings.

New York loaded the bases in the first via two walks and a hit batter before Winans escaped the jam by striking Abraham Almonte.

The Mets avoided being shut out for the second straight game and 13th time this season when Daniel Vogelbach hit a three-run homer in the eighth.

All-Star right-hander Spencer Strider is scheduled to oppose Mets left-hander José Quintana in the second game.

New York’s Denyi Reyes (0-2) allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings in the opener.

27TH MEN

Winans served as the Braves’ 27th man for the doubleheader. The Mets recalled right-hander Reed Garrett from Triple-A Syracuse as their 27th man.

With Reyes on the active 26-man roster, New York designated right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment. Yacabonis pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief in Friday’s 7-0 loss to Atlanta.

SUMMER OF 72

Winans and Reyes each wear No. 72, making Saturday’s opener the first 72 vs. 72 starting pitching duel in big league history.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: LHP Dylan Lee (shoulder inflammation) could use most of his 30-day rehab window ramping up for multi-inning outings. He has tossed a scoreless inning in each of his first three appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Mets: Manager Buck Showalter said the results of an MRI for SS Francisco Lindor (right side) were encouraging and that he could play at some point Saturday. Lindor’s consecutive games streak was snapped at 223 on Friday. … OF Brandon Nimmo (left quad contusion) didn’t start Saturday’s first game. Showalter said Nimmo has been managing an issue for a while and could play left field — a position he hasn’t manned since Apr. 25, 2021 — in the nightcap.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Yonny Chirinos (5-4, 4.83 ERA) opposes Mets RHP Kodai Senga (8-6, 3.24 ERA) in Sunday night’s series finale. Chirinos has an 8.56 ERA in three starts since being claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on July 23. Senga, who last pitched Monday, has a 3.06 ERA when pitching on five or more days of rest.