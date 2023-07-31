Braves reinstate Minter from injured list, option Smith-Shawver to minors
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver (62) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter, center, is attended to by catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Ozzie Albies, right. before being removed during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves reinstated left-hander A.J. Minter from the 15-day injured list on Monday and optioned right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Minter had been out since July 12 while recovering from left shoulder inflammation. He will return to his late-innings role in the Braves’ bullpen for Monday night’s opener of an interleague series against the Los Angeles Angels.
Minter is 3-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 10 saves.
Smith-Shawver, a 20-year-old rookie, allowed three runs in five innings and did not receive a decision in Sunday’s 8-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. He is 1-0 with a 4.56 ERA in five games, including four starts.
Smith-Shawver’s spot in the rotation could be filled by the expected return of left-hander Max Fried from the injured list. Fried has been out since May 6 with a strained left forearm.
Also, infielder Charlie Culberson was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for infielder Nicky Lopez, who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in a trade for left-hander Taylor Hearn on Sunday.
