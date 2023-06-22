Ozuna homers during 5-run 10th inning, Braves beat Phillies 5-1 for 8th straight win

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, right, greets first base coach Eric Young Sr. after hitting a go-ahead run-scoring single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Yunior Marte during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, right, greets first base coach Eric Young Sr. after hitting a go-ahead run-scoring single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Yunior Marte during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer to cap a five-run 10th inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 Thursday for their eighth straight win.

The Braves swept the rain-shortened two-game series in their first appearance in Philadelphia since falling to the Phillies in four games during last year’s NL Division Series.

“We come to the yard every day and work hard,” Atlanta’s Austin Riley said. “We never count ourselves out. This group is special because we play with the same mindset until the last out. We are going to dogfight until the end.”

Ozuna’s 14th homer of the season — a long shot to deep left-center off right-hander Yunior Marte — followed a two-run single by Riley where Philadelphia left fielder Kyle Schwarber misplayed a ball that would have been the third out of the inning.

“It’s a play I should make,” Schwarber said. “I don’t know how or why, but I have to catch it. It’s not on Marte — the game is on me. I have to catch that ball. If I catch that ball, we can extend that game in the 10th. I saw it fine — just have to catch it.”

Michael Harris II knocked in the other Atlanta run of the inning, scoring automatic runner Sam Hilliard on a single up the middle. Harris finished 2 for 4 on the day.

Four Braves pitchers — starter Bryce Elder, Hoby Minter, Raisel Iglesias and Nick Anderson — didn’t give up an earned run in 10 innings, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out 10. Philadelphia’s only run came on Alec Bohm’s sacrifice fly, scoring automatic runner J.T. Realmuto in the 10th.

“I was able to get ahead and have my sinker command,” Elder said.

Elder and Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola both dominated. Nola pitched six innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five. In his career, the right-hander has a 3.41 ERA in 32 career starts against the Braves.

Elder went seven innings, allowing three hits while walking two and striking out five on 99 pitches. Elder saw his ERA drop to 2.40.

“What he’s done as a body of work, he should definitely get an All-Star nod,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I don’t think it’s a mistake what he’s doing well. His stuff is that good.”

Atlanta had its best scoring chance in regulation came in the eighth when Harris lead off with a double and advanced to third on Ronald Acuna Jr.‘s fly out to right. However, shortstop Trea Turner made two stellar defensive plays — snagging Ozzie Albies’ grounder and holding Harris at third for the second out with the infield drawn in, then going deep in the hole to get Ozuna at first for the final out of the inning.

Brandon Marsh had two of Philadelphia’s four hits.

TRAINERS ROOM

Braves: C Sean Murphy pinch hit in the ninth inning on Thursday, striking out in his first appearance since tweaking his right hamstring in Saturday’s win over Colorado. Snitker said Murphy will not start on Friday in Cincinnati, but will not head to the injured list.

Phillies: RHP Seranthony Dominguez (left oblique strain) has “felt better” since being placed on the injured list on June 16, according to manager Rob Thomson. However, he had not begun to throw.

UP NEXT

Braves: Travel to Cincinnati to face the NL Central-leading Reds in a three-game set. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0, 2.03 ERA) will square off against RHP Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.47 ERA) in the Friday opener.

Phillies: Will host the New York Mets in a three-game set. RHP Taijuan Walker (7-3, 4.31 ERA) will start for the Phillies against RHP Kodia Segna (6-4, 3.53).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports