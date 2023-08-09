Arcia’s ninth-inning double lifts Braves to 8-6 win over Pirates after Acuña leaves game early

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Orlando Arcia’s two-run double with two outs in the top of the ninth capped a three-run inning and rallied the MLB-best Atlanta Braves to an 8-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night after star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left the game.

Pirates closer David Bednar (3-2) came on to start the ninth with a 6-5 lead but took his third blown save in 26 opportunities this season. Arcia’s double came immediately after Kevin Pillar hit a tying single with the Braves down to their final out.

Arcia also homered and finished with three hits and three RBIs to help the Braves end their three-game losing streak.

The Pirates put two runners on in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Raisel Iglesias got Jack Suwinski to hit a game-ending comebacker for his 21st save in 23 chances.

Acuña was hit on the left elbow by a pitch from reliever Colin Holderman in the sixth inning and was removed for a pinch runner. X-rays were negative and Acuna is considered day to day.

Acuña has been one of the best players in the majors this season. He led off the game with his 26th homer — his 31st career leadoff homer and fifth this season — and went 1 for 3.

Acuña is batting .339 in 111 games and leads the majors with 53 stolen bases.

The Braves’ Matt Olson reached 100 RBIs, the first MLB player to reach that mark in 2023. Olson has driven in a run in 11 straight games.

Travis d’Arnaud had three hits for Atlanta and Michael Harris II had two.

Kirby Yates (6-0) pitched a scoreless eighth and kept his record perfect.

The Pirates used four home runs to build a 6-3 lead by the fifth inning. Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a three-run shot in the first inning, Alfonso Rivas led off the fourth with a longball and Josh Palacios and Bryan Reynolds went back-to-back to begin the fifth.

On the second pitch of the game, Acuña belted a 448-foot drive to center field off Mitch Keller.

FOR STARTERS

Keller gave up three runs and nine hits in five innings while striking out four and walking none in a no-decision. He is winless since June 28 and remains stuck on nine wins.

Braves starter Yonny Chirinos yielded six runs on seven hits in five innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

PIRATES MOVES

The Pirates made a series of roster moves after using seven pitchers Monday night in a 7-6 win over the Braves.

Right-hander Thomas Hatch was added to the active roster after being claimed off waivers from Toronto and right-hander Colin Selby was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. Right-handers Osvaldo Bido and Yerry De Los Santos were optioned to Indianapolis.

NOTHING BUT A GOOD TIME

Bret Michaels watched the game from a suite. The frontman of 1980s rock band Poison is a native of nearby Chicora, Pennsylvania.

UP NEXT

Braves LHP Max Fried (3-1, 1.69 ERA) will start Wednesday night against rookie RHP Quinn Priester (2-1, 8.69). Last year’s NL Cy Young Award runner-up, Fried will be making his second start since missing almost three months with a strained left forearm.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB