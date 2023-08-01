FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
Sports

Braves bolster bullpen by acquiring veteran left-hander Hand from Rockies

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brad Hand works against the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By CHARLES ODUM
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves added another veteran left-hander to their bullpen by acquiring Brad Hand from the Colorado Rockies before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Rockies acquired right-hander Alec Barger, who was 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA for Double-A Mississippi. Barger, 25, was a 17th-round draft pick out of North Carolina State by Atlanta in 2019.

Hand, 33, bolsters the bullpen, which also had left-hander A.J. Minter reinstated from the 15-day injured list on Monday. Minter had been out since July 12 while recovering from left shoulder inflammation.

The NL East-leading Braves also have dealt with the losses of left-hander Dylan Lee (left shoulder inflammation), right-hander Jesse Chavez (bruised left shin) and right-hander Nick Anderson (right shoulder strain) to the injured list.

Hand has 131 career saves in his 13-year career. The Braves are Hand’s ninth team and complete his tour of every NL East team.

Hand will be expected to work in a set-up role in Atlanta behind closer Raisel Iglesias.

Hand is 3-1 with a 4.54 ERA with Colorado this season. He posted a 2.80 ERA with five saves in 55 games with Philadelphia in 2022.

Hand set a career high with 34 saves for Cleveland in 2019. He had a combined 32 saves for San Diego and Cleveland in 2018.

CHARLES ODUM
I cover Atlanta pro sports and college sports in Georgia.