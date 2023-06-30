Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
Sports

Braves recall Soroka, right-hander will make his first home start since Aug. 3, 2020

Atlanta Braves staring pitcher Michael Soroka throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Atlanta Braves staring pitcher Michael Soroka throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Soroka will make his first start at Truist Park in nearly three years after the Atlanta Braves recalled him Friday from Triple-A Gwinnett to face the Miami Marlins.

Soroka went 0-1 with an 8.38 ERA this season in two starts at Oakland and Arizona before getting sent back to Triple-A. In three minor league starts, he allowed three runs in 19 innings and earned another promotion.

Soroka tore his Achilles tendon on Aug. 3, 2020, the last time he played a home game. The right-hander had another procedure after tearing it a second time while walking at the ballpark in June 2021.

Other news
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias reacts after getting picked off first base by Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Brewers shake up their infield by sending Luis Urías to minors and recalling Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urías was demoted to the minor leagues. The Brewers have optioned Urías to Triple-A Nashville and have recalled second baseman Brice Turang.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes strikes out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Pirates 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes placed on the 10-day IL with lower back inflammation
Ke’Bryan Hayes has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Pittsburgh Pirates because of inflammation in his lower back. The move was made retroactive to June 25.
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah works against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Struggling Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah allows 11 runs in first minor league game
Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah was hit hard in his first game after returning to the minors. He allowed 11 runs over 2 2/3 innings in a rookie-level Florida Complex League game.

He was an NL All-Star in 2019, going 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts and finished sixth in the Cy Young Award voting.

The Braves made three other moves, selecting the contract of infielder Charlie Culberson, optioning catcher Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett and transferring left-hander Dylan Lee to the 60-day injured list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports