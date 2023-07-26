Michael Harris and the Atlanta Braves turn a triple play at Fenway Park

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - Tavistock founder Joe Lewis stands on the 18th green after the second day of the Tavistock Cup golf tournament in Windermere, Fla., March 15, 2011. British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the U.S. on charges of slipping confidential business information to people ranging from his romantic partners to his private pilots, prosecutors said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Tottenham owner charged
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Google Q2 earnings
Sports

Michael Harris and the Atlanta Braves turn a triple play at Fenway Park

 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves turned a triple play in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Center fielder Michael Harris caught a shallow fly by Triston Casas and threw to first after Adam Duvall had strayed too far.

The throw easily got Duvall, then first baseman Matt Olson alertly fired the ball across the diamond in plenty of time to get Masataka Yoshida at third after he tagged up and attempted to advance on Duvall’s running gaffe.

Other news
New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Alonso has a big night and Verlander pitches the Mets past the Yankees 9-3 in the Subway Series
Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in a season-high five runs, Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the New York Yankees 9-3 in their Subway Series opener.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Monday, July 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Dodgers and Padres start MLB spring training schedule on Feb. 22
The spring training exhibition season will open on Feb. 22 when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres.
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers to the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tyler Glasnow goes 7 strong innings, Brandon Lowe homers to help Rays beat Marlins 4-1
Tyler Glasnow went seven strong innings, Brandon Lowe homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slides in under the glove of Boston Red Sox second baseman Enrique Hernandez to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Red Sox trade Kiké Hernández to Dodgers for two minor-league pitchers
The Boston Red Sox traded Kiké Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers, sending the slumping utilityman back to his home for six seasons and his only World Series title.

Harris held up his arms and leaped as Austin Riley tagged out Yoshida, who was several steps away from the bag when Olson’s throw arrived.

The play ended an inning that started with promise for Boston with back-to-back singles by Yoshida and Duvall.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports