Madrid players apologize for Partizan brawl in EuroLeague

MADRID (AP) — Two Real Madrid basketball players have apologized for taking part in a brawl with players from Partizan Belgrade that led to Thursday’s EuroLeague playoff game being called off with less than two minutes to go.

The Spanish team was losing 95-80 at home when a hard foul by Madrid guard Sergio Llull on American forward Kevin Punter upset Partizan players and led to the benches being cleared.

Punches were thrown and a couple of players were tossed to the ground by opponents during the melee.

“What took place last night should never happen on a basketball court,” Llull said in a Twitter message posted on Friday. “I take responsibility for committing that tough foul that sparked the ensuing disaster. My apologies to all basketball fans.”

Guerschon Yabusele also issued an apology on social media. The former Boston Celtics player slammed Partizan player Dante Exum onto the floor during the brawl.

“I deeply regret my behavior at last night’s game. Basketball is about sportsmanship and friendship,” the French forward wrote on Instagram. “My sincere apologies to Partizan, a club with which we have always had a great relationship, to Dante Exum and his family, to my teammates, my club and all the fans.”

Officials spent several minutes watching replays before deciding to call the game off with 1 minute, 40 seconds left. EuroLeague’s website said Partizan Belgrade was awarded the victory.

The third game of the best-of-five series is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Belgrade. Partizan leads 2-0 after it also won the first game in Madrid 89-87.

Partizan coach Zeljko Obradovic asked his team’s fans to treat Madrid well in Serbia.

“We have always had here impressive hospitality from everyone in Madrid. Like I said, I have friends here and I have great respect for everyone. And when we go to Belgrade tomorrow, I’m going to talk about that,” he said. “I’m going to try to calm everybody so that we receive Real Madrid like the people here have received us.”

The winner advances to the final four.

