Ohio’s Issue 1 fails
DJ Casper dies
Russia-Ukraine war
Mushrooms suspected of killing 3
Big Mega Millions win
World News

Brazil’s former highway police director has been arrested in a probe into election interference

By DIANE JEANTET
 
Share

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police arrested the former director of Brazil’s Federal Highway Police and conducted several raids Wednesday as part of an investigation into possible political interference in last year’s presidential elections, police said.

Brazil’s Federal Police said in a statement that officers had carried out ten search and seizure warrants and arrested one person, without giving the name. A federal police official in Brasilia, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, confirmed that the former highway police director, Silvinei Vasques, was arrested Wednesday morning in Santa Catarina state

Allegations surfaced after the Oct. 30 election that highway police had interfered in support of former right wing President Jair Bolsonaro in the tense final round of voting that pitted the incumbent against his leftist rival, now-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Some highway police were accused of blocking buses that were transporting voters as tens of millions of Brazilians were going to the polls. The roadblocks happened especially in Brazil’s northeast, a historical Lula stronghold, and in spite of a Superior Electoral Court order that highway police not carry out any such operations on election day.

Other news
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro prepares to speak to the press at a restaurant in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Friday, June 30, 2023. The panel of judges voted Friday to render Bolsonaro ineligible to run for office again after concluding that he abused his power and cast unfounded doubts on the country's electronic voting system. (AP Photo/Thomas Santos)
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro is barred from running for office until 2030
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro is greeted by supporters after landing at the airport in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Brazil’s top electoral court on Thursday began hearing a case which claims the he abused his power by using government communication channels to promote his campaign and cast unfounded doubts on the country’s electronic voting system, which could render him ineligible for public office for eight years. (AP Photo/Wesley Santos)
Bolsonaro’s political future hangs in the balance as Brazilian court case begins
The relatives of British journalist Dom Phillips and activists hold a large poster with his image, left, and that of Indigenous activist Bruno Pereira, with the Portuguese message: "Justice for Dom and Bruno" at the one-year anniversary commemoration since their murders, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, June 5, 2023. The two were were killed in the Amazon's Vale do Javari area. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
One year after their killing, loved ones pay tribute to duo slain in Amazon rainforest

On the eve of the vote, the former highway police director called for his followers to vote for Bolsonaro in a post on social media that he later took down.

Police said Wednesday that their investigation showed that highway police had directed “human and material resources” to hindering the transportation of voters under the guise of patrols in Brazil’s northeast. Some members of the highway police had begun conspiring on the plans in early October, the statement said.

The federal police conducted searches Wednesday in the states of Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte and the capital city of Brasilia.

AP reporter Maurico Savarese contributed to this report from Sao Paulo.