Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
David Beckham documentary
Champions League
Google Pixel 8
Emergency Alert test
Sports

Ecuador’s Liga de Quito and Brazil’s Fortaleza will play in the Copa Sudamericana soccer final

Players of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria celebrate at the end of the game against Argentina's Defensa y Justicia during a Copa Sudamericana, second leg semi-final soccer match at Nestor Diaz Perez stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Players of Ecuador’s Liga Deportiva Universitaria celebrate at the end of the game against Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia during a Copa Sudamericana, second leg semi-final soccer match at Nestor Diaz Perez stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

 
Share

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Ecuador’s Liga de Quito and Brazil’s Fortaleza will play for the Copa Sudamericana title on Oct. 28 in Uruguay.

The Ecuadorians advanced on Wednesday after a goalless draw with Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia in Buenos Aires. Liga won the first leg 3-0 at home last week.

Fortaleza reached the decider after 2-0 win against local rivals Corinthians on Tuesday. The first leg ended 1-1 in Sao Paulo.

Liga won the tournament in 2009 after beating Brazil’s Fluminense in a two-leg final.

Other news
Newcastle's Dan Burn, bottom right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goalduring the Champions League group F soccer match between Newcastle and Paris Saint Germain at St. James' Park, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Newcastle, England. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Newcastle beats PSG 4-1 after Saudi project gets 2034 World Cup boost; Man City, Barcelona also win
Lazio's Pedro, right, celebrates scoring a goal at the Champions League Group E soccer match between Celtic and Lazio at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
Pedro scores stoppage-time winner as Lazio beats Celtic 2-1 in Champions League
Red Star's Osman Bukari reacts during the Group G Champions League soccer match between Red Star and Young Boys, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Osman Bukari shines again in Champions League for Red Star Belgrade in 2-2 draw with Young Boys

Fortaleza’s historic win made it the first team from Brazil’s impoverished Northeast region to play an international club final.

The decider of South America’s second most prestigious club tournament will take place in the Uruguayan city of Punta del Este, outside the capital Montevideo.

The 20,000-seat Domingo Burgueño Miguel Stadium is more than 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) from the cities where Liga and Fortaleza are based.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer