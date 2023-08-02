Police raid in Rio favela sets off gunbattle that kills 9 people and wounds 2 officers

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
World News

Police raid in Rio favela sets off gunbattle that kills 9 people and wounds 2 officers

People wait outside the Getulio Vargas Hospital for the arrival of victims of a police raid that killed at least 9 people in the Vila Cruziero favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Police said the raid targeted criminal gangs in Rio's favela. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
1 of 8 | 

People wait outside the Getulio Vargas Hospital for the arrival of victims of a police raid that killed at least 9 people in the Vila Cruziero favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Police said the raid targeted criminal gangs in Rio’s favela. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Police vehicles are parked in front of the hospital where the victims of a police raid that killed at least 9 people in the Vila Cruziero favela were admitted, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Police said the raid targeted criminal gangs in Rio's favela. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
2 of 8 | 

Police vehicles are parked in front of the hospital where the victims of a police raid that killed at least 9 people in the Vila Cruziero favela were admitted, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Police said the raid targeted criminal gangs in Rio’s favela. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
A couple waits outside the Getulio Vargas Hospital for victims of a police raid that killed at least 9 people in the Vila Cruziero favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Police said the raid targeted criminal gangs in Rio's favela. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
3 of 8 | 

A couple waits outside the Getulio Vargas Hospital for victims of a police raid that killed at least 9 people in the Vila Cruziero favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Police said the raid targeted criminal gangs in Rio’s favela. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
A woman reacts during a protest against a police raid that killed more than a dozen of people in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The death toll from the raid has climbed to at least 14, in a sprawling operation that has raised questions about the use of lethal force by police. (AP Photo/Tuane Fernandes)
4 of 8 | 

A woman reacts during a protest against a police raid that killed more than a dozen of people in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The death toll from the raid has climbed to at least 14, in a sprawling operation that has raised questions about the use of lethal force by police. (AP Photo/Tuane Fernandes)
A woman joins a protest against a police raid that killed more than a dozen of people in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The death toll from the raid has climbed to at least 14, in a sprawling operation that has raised questions about the use of lethal force by police. (AP Photo/Tuane Fernandes)
5 of 8 | 

A woman joins a protest against a police raid that killed more than a dozen of people in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The death toll from the raid has climbed to at least 14, in a sprawling operation that has raised questions about the use of lethal force by police. (AP Photo/Tuane Fernandes)
People read signs placed on the ground during a protest against a police raid that killed more than a dozen of people in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The death toll from the raid has climbed to at least 14, in a sprawling operation that has raised questions about the use of lethal force by police. (AP Photo/Tuane Fernandes)
6 of 8 | 

People read signs placed on the ground during a protest against a police raid that killed more than a dozen of people in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The death toll from the raid has climbed to at least 14, in a sprawling operation that has raised questions about the use of lethal force by police. (AP Photo/Tuane Fernandes)
A woman holds a banner that reads "Mothers," as she protests against a police raid that killed more than a dozen of people in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The death toll from the raid has climbed to at least 14, in a sprawling operation that has raised questions about the use of lethal force by police. (AP Photo/Tuane Fernandes)
7 of 8 | 

A woman holds a banner that reads “Mothers,” as she protests against a police raid that killed more than a dozen of people in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The death toll from the raid has climbed to at least 14, in a sprawling operation that has raised questions about the use of lethal force by police. (AP Photo/Tuane Fernandes)
Relatives, activists and residents protest against a police raid that killed more than a dozen of people in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The death toll from the raid has climbed to at least 14, in a sprawling operation that has raised questions about the use of lethal force by police. (AP Photo/Tuane Fernandes)
8 of 8 | 

Relatives, activists and residents protest against a police raid that killed more than a dozen of people in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The death toll from the raid has climbed to at least 14, in a sprawling operation that has raised questions about the use of lethal force by police. (AP Photo/Tuane Fernandes)
By CARLA BRIDI
 
Share

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A police raid in a low-income neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro set off a gunbattle that killed nine people and wounded two officers Wednesday, marking the latest incident in a wave of lethal policing in Brazil.

In a statement, Rio’s police said suspected criminals in the Vila Cruzeiro favela shot first, wounding the officers and prompting police to return fire.

Nine people hit by bullets were taken to a state hospital, where they were declared dead, according to the statement, which said intelligence work had uncovered a meeting in Vila Cruzeiro among crime leaders who control the region.

Vila Cruzeiro has been the site of bloodshed during police operations in the past. A firefight in resulted in more than 20 deaths in May 2022, just months after another raid saw eight people killed.

Other news
Brazil's head coach Sundhage Pia watches her team during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Brazil coach Pia Sundhage facing criticism over team’s lack of flair after Women’s World Cup exit
Residents watch the Women's World Cup match between Brazil and Jamaica, on a television set up by the Mandela Stars Project, in the Manguinhos favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Jamaica advanced to the knockout round, in Melbourne, Australia, for the first time following a 0-0 draw that ended Brazil’s run in the group stage for the first time since 1995 at the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Shock and sadness in Rio favela after Brazil’s early elimination from Women’s World Cup
FILE - Brazil's Thiago Da Silva celebrates after clearing the bar to set new Olympic record during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 16, 2016. Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz is suspended after testing positive for doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit said Braz was notified of an allegation he tested positive for ostarine. No more details were published. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz suspended for positive doping test

The Rio de Janeiro state government’s strategy for tackling violence and organized crime has come under criticism in recent years, particularly given there is little insight into officers’ choice to dispense lethal force.

The practice isn’t limited to Rio. The raid Wednesday morning came as the public security secretariat in neighboring Sao Paulo state raised the death toll from a police operation there the previous day to 16 from 14. The prior figure had already meant the raid in the coastal city of Guaruja was that state’s deadliest since 2006, according to news website G1.

Guaruja residents protested against police Wednesday, holding banners and walking amid large, stuffed dolls strewn on the ground in representation of the dead.

Over the weekend, three police operations targeting alleged drug traffickers in the northeastern state of Bahia resulted in 19 people being killed, local media reported.

Outcry over the unbridled lethality of policing in Brazil’s favelas has led to the adoption of police body cameras in certain states, notably Sao Paulo. The cameras have been widely credited with reducing police violence there.

Killings by active-duty officers in Sao Paulo fell to 256 in 2022, down 61% from 2020 — the last full year before the widespread rollout of the cameras.