Brazilian players at the Women’s World Cup urge fans back home to skip work to watch their matches

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Sports

Brazilian players at the Women’s World Cup urge fans back home to skip work to watch their matches

Brazil's Marta, left, practices footwork with teammates during warm up in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has made the historic declaration that all public servants can take time off work during Brazil's World Cup matches and encouraged private businesses to allow the same. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
1 of 2 | 

Brazil’s Marta, left, practices footwork with teammates during warm up in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has made the historic declaration that all public servants can take time off work during Brazil’s World Cup matches and encouraged private businesses to allow the same. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brazil's Angelina Costantino, center, runs the ball down the field during team scrimmage during a practice session in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has made the historic declaration that all public servants can take time off work during Brazil's World Cup matches and encouraged private businesses to allow the same. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
2 of 2 | 

Brazil’s Angelina Costantino, center, runs the ball down the field during team scrimmage during a practice session in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has made the historic declaration that all public servants can take time off work during Brazil’s World Cup matches and encouraged private businesses to allow the same. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MOLLY LEE
 
Share

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Brazil’s players urged their fans back in South America to stay home from work and watch them begin their Women’s World Cup campaign against Panama.

The fact that their fans even have that option marks a step forward in the players’ ongoing fight for equality with their male counterparts.

Brazil president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva recently announced that civil servants could arrive at work up to two hours after the final whistle of Brazil’s games in the the tournament. He encouraged private businesses to do the same.

Other news
United States' Sophia Smith (11) and Vietnam's goalkeeper Thi Kim Thanh Tran (14) shake hands after the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Without much offense, Vietnam plays tough against US in Women’s World Cup debut
Left bruised, bandaged and limping, the Vietnamese walked off the pitch smiling. Entering its World Cup-opening match Saturday against the United States, the Vietnamese were expected to suffer a defeat similar to the 2019 Thailand team, which lost to the Americans 13-0 to open that tournament.
France's Selma Bacha, left, and Australia's Kyra Cooney-Cross compete for the ball during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
France seeks better Women’s World Cup result after falling short in Paris four years ago
France returns to the Women’s World Cup seeking a better result after falling short four years ago as the host nation.
South Africa's coach Desiree Ellis speaks at a press conference ahead of their game against Sweden at the Women's World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. South Africa and Sweden play their opening match here Sunday July 23.(AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
South Africa’s Women’s World Cup captain says team has resolved pay dispute
South African players are committed to playing in the Women’s World Cup following disputes around player and support staff pay, and the team captain has assured fans back home they are fully focused on their upcoming tournament matches.
United States' Sophia Smith, right, celebrates with United States' Crystal Dunn after scoring her side's 2nd goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open the Women’s World Cup
Sophia Smith scored twice for the United States in the opening half and the two-time defending champions kicked off the Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 victory over tournament first-timers Vietnam on Saturday.

The Brazil-Panama match starts at 8:30 p.m. Monday in Adelaide, Australia. There is a roughly 12-hour time difference between the countries.

“I hope people really follow (the games) and don’t use it just to skip work,” Brazilian defender Antonia said from the team’s camp in Brisbane. “I hope people really follow us.”

Taking time off work to watch important soccer matches is nothing new for fans of Brazil’s men’s team, but this is a first for the women’s national team

“It’s an important step for women’s football,” Antonia said. “I believe that it is a little behind, but it happened and we have to value that.”

While it’s a step toward equality, it brings added pressure. The team is aiming for its first World Cup title to prove themselves to their country and the world as a top team in women’s soccer.

“It’s already a very big movement,” midfielder Angelina said of the team’s support in Brazil, “and the expectation is only increasing.”

Brazil has competed in every Women’s World Cup with their best result in 2007 finishing runners-up to Germany. They have won two silver medals at the Olympics, in 2004 and in 2008. Marta, one of the world’s most well-known and accomplished players, will be playing in her last World Cup. Marta holds the record for most World Cup goals scored by men or women with 17 and the most international goals scored for Brazil with 115.

In March, Lula endorsed Brazil’s bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup alongside Brazil’s sports minister, Ana Moser, and the president of the Brazil’s soccer confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues.

“It will motivate the construction of a political conscience of the Brazilian people so they understand women’s effective participation in every field they can and want to take a part of,” Lula said at the time.

Moser will be visiting Australia and New Zealand during the World Cup, cheering on the team but also strengthening Brazil’s 2027 bid. Brazil is competing against South Africa, as well as two combined bids — from Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, and from the United States and Mexico.

Brazil’s players recognize that they’re playing for a brighter future for women’s soccer in their country at this World Cup.

“Taking this first step,” Antonia said. “I believe it is very important and that it continues to evolve, that it continues like this and that people really wake up and start to follow women’s football from now on.”

____

Molly Lee is a student at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports