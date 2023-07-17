FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Naby Keïta will miss start of season for Werder Bremen because of injury

FILE - Liverpool's then player Naby Keita reacts during the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris, May 28, 2022. Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will miss the start of the season for Werder Bremen after getting injured in pre-season. Bremen says the player will miss “several weeks” because of a groin injury he got while warming up for a friendly game against VfB Oldenburg on Sunday. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, file)

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta will miss the start of the season for Werder Bremen after being injured while preparing for a friendly.

The 28-year-old Keïta suffered a groin problem before Sunday’s game against VfB Oldenburg, forcing him to miss the match.

Bremen coach Ole Werner said at the time it was a precautionary measure, but on Monday it became apparent that the injury was more serious as the club announced he will miss “several weeks.”

“We have to assume that Naby won’t be available for us for the first games of the season,” Werner said.

Guinea international Keïta joined Bremen on a free transfer from Liverpool in June. He only managed 13 games for the English Premier League club last season, in part because of injuries.

