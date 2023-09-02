Jimmy Buffett dies
Sports

Mbeumo’s late goal for Brentford salvages 2-2 draw with Bournemouth

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London, Saturday Sept. 2, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London, Saturday Sept. 2, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke, center, scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London, Saturday Sept. 2, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Brentford's Mathias Jensen, right, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London, Saturday Sept. 2, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto fails to stops Brentford's Mathias Jensen, not pictured, from scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London, Saturday Sept. 2, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
LONDON (AP) — Bryan Mbeumo scored in stoppage time to help Brentford salvage a 2-2 draw against winless Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Cherries were poised for their first league victory after David Brooks scored in the 77th minute following a defensive error to take a 2-1 lead.

But Mbeumo collected a long ball from Nathan Collins, drove to the net and put a left-footed shot past Neto in the 93rd.

Mathias Jensen gave Brentford an early lead by beating Neto to the near post on a curling free kick from wide on the left in the seventh minute. Dominic Solanke equalized for the visitors in the 30th.

It’s the third league draw for the unbeaten Bees.

In the buildup to Brooks’ goal, Brentford’s Rico Henry tracked down a long ball and tried to pass back to goalkeeper Mark Flekken, but it was weakly struck and easily collected by Marcus Tavernier, who played it to Brooks at the far post to finish.

Neal Maupay did not dress for Brentford after returning to the club on Friday on a season-long loan from Everton. The striker scored 41 goals for Brentford over two seasons before leaving for Brighton in 2019.

Bournemouth expects newly signed midfielder Tyler Adams to return after the international break. The U.S. captain, who is nearly at full strength after hamstring surgery, transferred from relegated Leeds last month.

The Cherries have two draws and two losses in league play.

After the international break, Brentford faces Newcastle on Sept. 17, when Bournemouth hosts Chelsea.

