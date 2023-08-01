Diamondbacks send Chafin to Brewers, acquire Pham from Mets at trade deadline

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Sports

Diamondbacks send Chafin to Brewers, acquire Pham from Mets at trade deadline

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Andrew Chafin, left, gets pulled by manager Torey Lovullo during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
1 of 3 | 

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Andrew Chafin, left, gets pulled by manager Torey Lovullo during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
New York Mets' Tommy Pham hits an RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
2 of 3 | 

New York Mets’ Tommy Pham hits an RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Tommy Pham (28) leaves the field during the during the top of the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
3 of 3 | 

New York Mets’ Tommy Pham (28) leaves the field during the during the top of the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By STEVE MEGARGEE
 
Share

Milwaukee and Arizona swapped relievers Tuesday as they continue their playoff pushes, with the Brewers acquiring left-hander Andrew Chafin from the Diamondbacks in exchange for right-hander Peter Strzelecki.

Both teams stayed busy all the way up to the trade deadline.

The Diamondbacks also added outfielder Tommy Pham from the New York Mets for 17-year-old minor league shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez.

“We felt like we addressed some areas that we sought to address,” Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said. “Most notably the back end of the bullpen.”

Other news
Seattle Mariners' Kolten Wong removes his batting gear after striking out swinging against the Detroit Tigers to end the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle moves on from second baseman Kolten Wong after struggles at the plate
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas catches a flyout by San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 31, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Ketel Marte’s RBI single in the 11th sends Diamondbacks past Giants 4-3
Seattle Mariners pitcher Paul Sewald celebrates striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker for the final out of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Phoenix. The Mariners won 5-2. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
D-backs become buyers at trade deadline, add Mariners closer Paul Sewald in exchange for 3 players

Milwaukee made a couple of minor moves later Tuesday. The team acquired pitcher Evan McKendry from Tampa Bay for minor league catcher Alex Jackson and sent minor league infielder Luis Urías to the Boston Red Sox for minor league pitcher Bradley Blalock.

McKendry will report to Triple-A Nashville and Blalock was assigned to Class A Wisconsin. The Red Sox optioned Urías to Triple-A Worcester.

Hazen called it an “interesting” deadline in the immediate aftermath, saying there were “a lot more buyers than sellers.”

The Brewers and Diamondbacks were tied with the Miami Marlins for the NL’s third and final wild-card position as the trade deadline arrived. Milwaukee trailed the first-place Cincinnati Reds by 1 1/2 games in the NL Central and Arizona was 3 1/2 back of the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 33-year-old Chafin has been a consistent, durable reliever for 10 years in the big leagues. The left-hander has a 2-3 record, 4.19 ERA and 49 strikeouts over 34 1/3 innings this season, which was his second stint with the Diamondbacks.

Chafin’s numbers were even better for most of the season, but he gave up five earned runs and got only two outs in a game last week against the Cardinals, sending his ERA soaring.

“I feel lucky to get a guy like that and put him in the mix of this crew,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s a guy who just gets outs. I feel like every day in those big spots, we have somebody to go to. It’s probably going to lead to a little more less-defined roles for guys, but that’s OK. That means you have a lot of good pitchers.”

Milwaukee added Chafin four days after left-hander Justin Wilson sustained a potentially significant lat injury while warming up in the bullpen before making what would have been his Brewers debut Friday night at Atlanta.

Chafin will join Hoby Milner as the Brewers’ only left-handed relievers.

“He’s somebody that we’ve obviously faced for many years and has a long track record of success and is a guy that fortifies our bullpen hopefully in a way that we were hoping Justin Wilson would be able to,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said.

Strzelecki, 28, was 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA in 36 games with Milwaukee.

The Brewers recalled Strzelecki from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. He had been Milwaukee’s main setup man earlier this season and had an 0.66 ERA at the end of April, but his May and June struggles got him sent to the minors.

The deal continued the Brewers’ flurry of trade-deadline moves after they already acquired first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday and added outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets on Monday.

“I think we added three very solid major league players that all address places that we could upgrade the team,” Counsell said.

The Brewers also dealt Urías, who hit a combined 39 homers for Milwaukee from 2021-22 before a miserable 2023 season. Urías injured his hamstring in the season opener, missed two months and struggled upon his return.

Urías, 26, was hitting .145 when he got sent to the minors at the end of June.

“We’ve had a number of guys that can handle the infield that have played well this year,” Arnold said. “I don’t think that’s really anything against Luis because he’s been a great Brewer here, been a part of some really good teams and a really good player and been a great person. Unfortunately for him, I think he had moved down our depth chart a little bit, and it gave us a little bit more flexibility to move him, at the end of the day.”

___

AP Baseball Writer David Brandt in Phoenix and AP freelance writer Patrick Stevens in Washington contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB