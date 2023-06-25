Brewers’ Miller beats his former team with an RBI double in the 10th in 5-4 win over Guardians

Milwaukee Brewers' Owen Miller celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Rowdy Tellez off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Owen Miller hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th inning against his former team and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 on Sunday.

Miller’s one-out double against Trevor Stephan (3-3) hit high off the left-field wall and scored automatic runner Joey Wiemer from second base. Miller, acquired by Milwaukee from Cleveland in December for cash, dived headfirst into second base and pointed to the Brewers’ dugout in celebration.

“I figured that he’d throw a first-pitch fastball,” Miller said. “I had taken some earlier in the day from other pitchers. I figured it was a big moment and I let it go there.”

Miller played the last two seasons for Cleveland and was a “little bit surprised” about the trade.

“I think most guys are when they’re traded,” he said. “I appreciate my time in Cleveland. I thank them for everything. They gave me a ton of opportunities to come into the league and grow as a player. I have nothing but good things to say.”

Devin Williams (4-1) pitched the ninth for the Brewers. Elvis Peguero recorded his first career save, striking out José Ramírez and Josh Naylor before hitting Andrés Giménez with a pitch. But he retired Myles Straw on a foul popup to end it.

“He went through the heart of their lineup,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Peguero. “He made great pitches to (Ramírez and Naylor). ”

The game remained tied at 4 in the eighth after an unusual sequence in the bottom of the inning. Tyler Freeman’s slow roller eluded second baseman Andruw Monasterio for a single to start the inning. Straw appeared to steal second with one out as Gabriel Arias swung and missed, making the count 3-2.

Counsell came on the field and talked with plate umpire Lance Barksdale, which led to a meeting of the umpire crew. It was ruled Arias’ swing interfered with Victor Caratini’s throw to second base. Straw was sent back to first base.

Guardians manager Terry Francona talked with Barksdale, and the inning ended when Arias struck out and Straw was thrown out at second on another steal attempt.

Francona was puzzled why the umpires didn’t rule interference until after Counsell spoke with Barksdale.

“That’s kind of what I asked,” Francona said. “I just think when they make the call from out there from 110 feet away, you better be sure. From what I saw, I don’t see how they could know that. That’s a tough one.”

Corbin Burnes made his first appearance in Cleveland since throwing eight innings in a combined no-hitter with Josh Hader on Sept. 11, 2021. Burnes took a perfect game into the eighth and struck out 14 in that outing.

Burnes took a 4-1 lead into the sixth Sunday, but didn’t get out of the inning. A double by Giménez scored Ramírez. Freeman drew a walk and Burnes’ wild pitch scored Giménez. Freeman took third and scored when Will Brennan’s single fell in front of left fielder Blake Perkins.

Burnes was pulled after rookie Bo Naylor singled for his second hit of the game. Left-hander Hoby Milner retired Steven Kwan to end the inning. Burnes allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Aaron Civale allowed four runs in six innings for Cleveland.

Christian Yelich and Miller had run-scoring doubles. Rowdy Tellez had an RBI single in the third.

PITCHER UPDATE

Guardians general manager Mike Chernoff said starter Triston McKenzie will get a second opinion on the strained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow this week. McKenzie has been shut down for up to six weeks.

“We’re hoping that over the course of the next week we’ll have any new information that may come in,” Chernoff. ”Hopefully there’s no new information and it’s the same outlook..”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder subscapular strain) will throw another bullpen session when the team is in New York this week. He reached 20 pitches in Saturday’s session.

Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (shoulder inflammation) pitched five scoreless innings in his first rehab appearance at Double-A Akron against Binghamton on Sunday. He was placed on the injured list May 31.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Colin Rea (3-4, 4.88 ERA) will start the opener against the Mets at Citi Field on Monday night.

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (0-0, 6.35 ERA) will make his second major league start Tuesday night in Kansas City. He allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings against Oakland on June 21.

— AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports