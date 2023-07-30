Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Drone attack on Moscow
Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Days after mutinous soldiers ousted Niger's democratically elected president, uncertainty is mounting about the country's future and some are calling out the junta's reasons for seizing control. The sign reads: "Down with France, long live Putin." (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Niger Coup updates
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, rescue workers carry a wounded man after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Sunday, July 30, 2023. A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more, police said. (Rescue 1122 Head Quarters via AP)
Explosion in Pakistan
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup: How to Watch
Sports

Brewers place right-hander Julio Teheran on IL with hip injury, recall Strzelecki

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Julio Teheran delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Julio Teheran delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 
ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-hander Julio Teheran on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday with a right hip impingement.

The move came after Teheran allowed nine runs on 11 hits in five innings in Saturday night’s 11-5 loss to his former team, the Atlanta Braves.

Teheran (2-5, 4.74 ERA in 11 games) has lost his last three decisions.

The Brewers recalled right-hander Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A Nashville. Strzelecki was 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA in 36 games, all in relief, with Milwaukee before he was optioned to Nashville on June 28. He had a 7.04 ERA in seven games with Nashville.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP--Sports