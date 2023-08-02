Nationals exploit errors in 9th inning and rally for 3-2 victory over Brewers in series finale

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Sports

Nationals exploit errors in 9th inning and rally for 3-2 victory over Brewers in series finale

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor, left, celebrates his solo home run with his teammates during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
1 of 12 | 

Milwaukee Brewers’ Tyrone Taylor, left, celebrates his solo home run with his teammates during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2 of 12 | 

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
3 of 12 | 

Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
4 of 12 | 

Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals' Stone Garrett is out at second base as Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang throws to first base to complete the double play on Riley Adams during the second inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
5 of 12 | 

Washington Nationals’ Stone Garrett is out at second base as Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang throws to first base to complete the double play on Riley Adams during the second inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals' Alex Call (17) celebrates his double as Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Carlos Santana looks on, at right, during the third inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
6 of 12 | 

Washington Nationals’ Alex Call (17) celebrates his double as Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Carlos Santana looks on, at right, during the third inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Hoby Milner throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
7 of 12 | 

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Hoby Milner throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals Alex Call celebrates scoring during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
8 of 12 | 

Washington Nationals Alex Call celebrates scoring during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals' Jake Alu hits an RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
9 of 12 | 

Washington Nationals’ Jake Alu hits an RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras, left, and starting pitcher Wade Miley talk on the mound during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
10 of 12 | 

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras, left, and starting pitcher Wade Miley talk on the mound during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals' Alex Call reacts after striking out with the bases loaded during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
11 of 12 | 

Washington Nationals’ Alex Call reacts after striking out with the bases loaded during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals' Corey Dickerson, left, celebrates as Washington Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas scores the game winning run when Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams can't make the tag in time after a throwing error by Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Andruw Monasterio on a fielder's choice to the plate, during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
12 of 12 | 

Washington Nationals’ Corey Dickerson, left, celebrates as Washington Nationals’ Ildemaro Vargas scores the game winning run when Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams can’t make the tag in time after a throwing error by Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Andruw Monasterio on a fielder’s choice to the plate, during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By PATRICK STEVENS
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Corey Dickerson and Ildemaro Vargas scored on third baseman Andruw Monasterio’s throwing error in the ninth inning, and the Washington Nationals rallied off Milwaukee closer Devin Williams to earn a 3-2 victory over the Brewers on Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series.

Milwaukee, which began the day a half-game behind Cincinnati in the NL Central and is in a crowded race for a wild card, lost five of six on its road trip to Atlanta and Washington. The Brewers managed only four hits and have not won consecutive games since July 19-20.

“I don’t think we played well enough to win today,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We did very little offensively and then we played poor defense in the last inning. That’s going to get you beat.”

Washington has won nine of its last 11 at home.

Other news
Milwaukee Brewers' Andruw Monasterio hits an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Brewers snap 4-game skid with 6-4 victory over Nationals following trade deadline additions
Washington Nationals designated hitter Joey Meneses rounds the bases for his solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Joey Meneses homers, drives in 3 runs as the Nationals rally past the Brewers 5-3
Washington Nationals' Jeimer Candelario runs to home plate to score on a single by Joey Meneses during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals

With the bases loaded and the infield drawn in, Alex Call hit a sharp grounder to Monasterio, whose throw home sailed wide of catcher William Conteras. Dickerson scored easily, and Vargas — pinch-running for Dominic Smith — scampered home for the winning run.

“I saw the guys running out and they were telling me ‘Come on, come on,’ waving me in,” Vargas said through an interpreter. “It feels like winter ball. That’s the kind of feeling and the excitement out there.”

The Nationals hadn’t gotten a man past first base since the fourth inning when Williams (5-3) entered to attempt to earn his second save in as many days. Dickerson opened the inning by reaching on first baseman Carlos Santana’s fielding error. Smith followed with a single and Keibert Ruiz then walked to set up Call’s plate appearance.

“We were trying to get the ball up, and they did a great job trying to do that,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “With two strikes, you have to go up there and battle, and we did a really good job of trying to get the ball up, up in the zone. Granted, we didn’t hit the ball very hard, but we put the ball in play.”

Kyle Finnegan (5-3) worked a 1-2-3 ninth for Washington.

Washington starter MacKenzie Gore retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced. The exception was Tyrone Taylor, who blasted a two-out shot to left in the second to open the scoring.

Washington tied it in the third when Call led off with a double off Milwaukee starter Wade Miley and scored on Jake Alu’s first-pitch single to center. Miley loaded the bases in the fourth but struck out Call with two outs to end the threat.

Miley, pitching for the first time since July 9, allowed a run and struck out five over four innings. He had been out with left elbow discomfort and was activated from the injured list earlier in the day.

“Getting four innings out of him was what we were hoping,” Counsell said. “It was a nice first step for him.”

The Brewers went ahead 2-1 in the sixth inning on Christian Yelich’s RBI double after Milwaukee got the first two batters on. Gore then struck out the next three to strand two runners in scoring position.

Gore surrendered two runs and three hits in six innings while striking out five.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Milwaukee optioned INF/OF Owen Miller to Triple-A Nashville to make room on the roster for Miley. Miller hit .264 with five homers and 27 RBIs.

Nationals: Washington activated LHP Robert Garcia and optioned RHP Hobie Harris to Triple-A Rochester. The Nationals claimed Garcia off waivers from Miami on Tuesday. Harris pitched a scoreless eighth inning Tuesday during his two-day return to the majors and has a 5.12 ERA in 16 games this season.

POSTGAME ROSTER SHAKEUP

After the game, Washington requested unconditional release waivers for Dickerson and optioned 2B Luis García to Rochester. Dickerson hit .250 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 50 games. García hit .259 with six homers and 42 RBIs and had started 94 of Washington’s 109 games at second base.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (3-3, 4.43 ERA) starts Thursday against Pittsburgh RHP Mitch Keller (9-7, 3.97) as Milwaukee returns home to begin a four-game series.

Nationals: After Thursday’s off day, LHP Patrick Corbin (7-11, 5.07) starts the opener of a three-game series Friday at Cincinnati against RHP Graham Ashcroft (6-7, 5.31).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb