Sports

Brewers’ Burnes nearly faints in sweltering heat, fans 13 in 1-0 win over Reds

Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini, left, and Willy Adames, right, check on Corbin Burnes behind the pitcher's mound during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes squats behind the mound between pitches to Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz gestures as he walks to home plate to bat during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras gestures to the dugout after hitting a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Graham Ashcraft throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JEFF WALLNER
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out the side in the sixth inning after nearly collapsing in the fifth in oppressive humidity, Victor Caratini singled in a run in the seventh and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Friday night.

After his 10th strikeout, Burnes squatted behind the mound with his head lowered as teammates and trainers rushed over. The game-time temperature was 91 degrees with the high humidity.

“He just got light-headed, essentially,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “The trainers don’t think it was a hydration issue. Just like you lift something heavy and get a little light-headed from that. He just needed a minute to regroup. His vision got a little blurry.”

Burnes (8-5) took several big gulps of water and spoke to the training staff. He took a couple of warmup pitches, then retired Matt McLain on an infield pop to end the inning.

“Everything kind of went dizzy and eyes went cross-eyed,” Burnes said. “I went to the back of the mound, hoped blinking a couple of times it would go away, and it didn’t. After a bottle of water, gave it a second, it went away. Scary in the moment, for sure.”

Burnes said nothing like that had happened to him before. Counsell considered taking Burnes out, but the 28-year-old right hander recovered quickly.

“He was getting better as we gave him time,” Counsell said. “To strike out the side in the sixth was impressive.”

Burnes struck out 13 in six innings. He allowed only two hits and two walks to help the Brewers tie the Reds atop the NL Central standings.

“He has great stuff,” Reds manager David Bell said. “He threw more breaking balls. I think that led to a lot of his success tonight. Obviously, he has a good fastball. He used the breaking ball more today and I think that helped him.”

Devin Williams closed for his 21st save. The teams faced each other for the fourth straight time, with the Brewers taking two of three from the Reds in Milwaukee before the All-Star break.

Cincinnati starter Graham Ashcraft (5-6) allowed three hits through six innings.

“I was able to find that rhythm with my arm and my mechanics,” Ashcraft said. “I’ve started to pound the zone a lot more. That’s something we’ve started to get after to make sure that rhythm stays going.”

Reds left fielder Spencer Steer threw out Joey Wiemer trying to score from second on William Contreras’ single for the final out in the third.

HISTORY

The Brewers beat the Reds 1-0 in consecutive games, marking the first time in Milwaukee franchise history they’ve recorded back-to-back 1-0 shutouts. “We’re pitching really, really well,” Counsell said. “That’s a lineup that’s scoring a ton of runs. To put two shutouts against them, all the more credit to our pitchers.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Brewers: 3B Brian Anderson was scratched from the lineup because of low-back discomfort. ... OF Tyrone Taylor (right elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. ... 1B Rowdy Tellez (right forearm) is expected to return Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (right hip stiffness) reached Level 3 of his core stability program, which allows him to begin throwing off a mound. LHP Nick Lodolo (left calf tendinosis) continues to throw. Lodolo and Greene are expected to return in August.

UP NEXT

Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (4-1, 2.38) is scheduled to start Saturday against RHP Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.70).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports