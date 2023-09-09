Earthquake strikes Morocco
Brewers rally to overcome Domínguez’s fourth homer, drop Yankees below .500 with 8-2 win

1 of 7 | 

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Thyago Vieira reacts after the final out against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Milwaukee Brewers' Carlos Santana watches his RBI single against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Yankees' Jasson Dominguez watches his two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, greets Jasson Dominguez (89) after a two-run home run by Dominguez against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino, third from left, reacts as he is checked by a trainer during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino, left, reacts as he is checked by a trainer during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By LARRY FLEISHER
 
NEW YORK (AP) — William Contreras hit a go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame rookie Jasson Domínguez’s fourth homer to drop the New York Yankees back below .500 with an 8-2 victory on Friday night.

Milwaukee opened a three-game NL Central lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs.

Playing a week after his major league debut, Domínguez put the Yankees ahead 2-0 with a two-run homer in the second off Colin Rea. The 20-year-old became the youngest player since at least 1901 to homer four times in his first seven games.

Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the fourth off Luis Severino, who left an inning later with an injured left side.

Andruw Monasterio doubled against Jhony Brito (6-7) leading off the eighth, Contreras singled off Jonathan Loáisiga for a 3-2 lead and Carlos Santana added an RBI single.

Andrew Monasterio added a two-run double off Greg Weissert in a three-run eighth that included another Santana run-scoring single.

New York (70-71) lost its second straight following a five-game winning streak and trails Toronto, Texas and Boston for the AL’s final wild card. The Yankees went 1 for 12 with runners on base.

Milwaukee had nine of its 15 hits in the seventh and eighth innings. Before the game, several Brewers players watched the Cubs’ 1-0 loss to Arizona on clubhouse televisions.

After allowing a leadoff single to Brice Turang in the fifth, Severino dropped his glove in front of the mound, doubled over in pain and walked around the mound. The 29-year-old right-hander was holding his left side near his oblique.

Eligible for free agency after this season, Severino is 4-8 with an 6.65 ERA. He did not make his season debut until May 21 because of a strained latissimus dorsi muscle.

WEB GEM

In the second, rookie center fielder Sal Frelick made a leaping catch to rob Jake Bauers of a potential double.

Racing to his right from his position in front of Monument Park, Frelick leapt near the 385-foot sign in front of the Yankee bullpen in right-center and completed the catch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Adrian Houser (right elbow), who can be activated Tuesday, will throw a bullpen session this weekend.

Yankees: RHP Albert Abreu (right hamstring strain) was placed on the injured list. LHP Nick Ramirez recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

UP NEXT

New York RHP Michael King (4-5, 2.88 ERA) opposes Milwaukee LHP Wade Miley (7-4, 3.33) on Saturday. Before the game, the Yankees will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 125-win 1998 team and former captain Derek Jeter will make his first appearance at Old-Timers’ Day.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB