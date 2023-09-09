Updates: Morocco earthquake
Sports

Brewers’ Christian Yelich scratched against Yankees because of lower back soreness

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich runs after hitting a double that scored teammate Tyrone Taylor during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich was scratched from Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees because of lower back soreness.

Yelich was slated to lead off before the two-time All-Star was dropped from the starting lineup about 10 minutes before first pitch.

Rookie Sal Frelick replaced the 2018 NL MVP ih in the leadoff spot for NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which won Friday’s opener 8-2.

Yelich is batting .274 with 17 homers and 70 RBIs in 136 games this season. He is 2 for 14 on Milwaukee’s trip.

