Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp dangles the possibility of increased state spending after years of surpluses

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
U.S. News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp dangles the possibility of increased state spending after years of surpluses

FILE -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State address at the state Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 in Atlanta. The Republican Kemp announced on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 that state agencies can ask lawmakers to increase spending by 3% in upcoming budgets. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, file)

FILE -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State address at the state Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 in Atlanta. The Republican Kemp announced on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 that state agencies can ask lawmakers to increase spending by 3% in upcoming budgets. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, file)

By JEFF AMY
 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday he’s ready to loosen the purse strings after years of huge budget surpluses, reaped partly by holding down spending despite strong state revenue.

In a yearly memo that kicks off the state budget process, Richard Dunn, director of the Office of Planning and Budget, told state agencies they can ask for 3% increases both when the current 2024 budget is amended and when lawmakers write the 2025 budget next year. He also invited agencies to propose one-time ways to spend the state’s unallocated surplus, which could top $10 billion once the books are closed on the budget year ended June 30.

All proposals “should be targeted at initiatives that can ‘move the needle’ on program outcomes, improve customer service, or provide future improvement on how we do business or deliver services as a state,” Dunn wrote.

One of the Republican Kemp’s strongest powers as governor is setting the revenue estimate, an amount that state law says legislators cannot exceed when writing the state spending plan. Critics of Kemp’s fiscal policy, including the liberal-leaning Georgia Budget & Policy Institute, say he has starved state services by setting artificially low revenue estimates.

Other news
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with reporters after the Council of State meeting at the Department of Transportation headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Cooper said he's not convinced that details within a tax-cut agreement reached between Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore will protect the state from revenue shortfalls, (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)
North Carolina Gov. Cooper isn’t sold on tax-cut restrictions by Republicans still finalizing budget
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the largest state budget in Michigan's history Monday, July 31, 2023, in Wyandotte, Mich., as Democrats, who control state government for the first time in 40 years, used a record surplus to lay out a new vision for spending under their leadership. The FY24 budget, when combined with the education budget previously signed by the governor, lowers costs on health care, preschool, meals for kids, higher education, housing, and workforce training. The fiscal year 2024 budget also will help fix bridges, replace lead pipes, and protect public safety. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP)
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a record budget centered on infrastructure and public health
FILE - An historical marker at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., is seen on Feb. 21, 2023. Some of Pennsylvania’s school districts may have to empty their reserves or take out loans to ensure they can open their doors for the fall semester, with billions of dollars in state aid held up in a month-old partisan budget stalemate. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Pennsylvania schools face spending down reserves or taking out loans as lawmakers fail to act

And while Kemp has dipped into surpluses to give more than $3 million in one-time income tax, property tax and fuel tax breaks, he has conspicuously avoided broader discussion of how to spend, give back or invest the remaining billions in extra cash that state government has banked in the past three years.

Most Georgia agencies took a 10% cut in the 2021 budget, when government officials feared a sharp revenue drop from the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, federal stimulus programs and inflation fueled higher income and sales tax collections. Agencies saw their budgets increase in 2022 and 2023, but mostly only to raise employee pay.

That means many programs never recovered from the 2021 cuts. The number of state employees has been falling in part because of those cuts, raising questions about whether agencies can adequately serve Georgia’s growing population. The state added more than 1 million residents between 2010 and 2020, a 10.6% increase, according to the Census Bureau.

Dunn signaled austerity might not be over for some agencies, saying they should also propose budget numbers that cut spending by 1% and include new efficiencies.

“Even in positive fiscal climates, agencies should strive to find ways to do business better, whether implementing technological efficiencies, reducing unnecessary regulations, or curtailing low-performing or low-priority initiatives,” Dunn wrote.

Georgia plans to spend $32.5 billion in state revenue and $55.9 billion overall in the year that began July 1. The difference between the two figures stems mostly from federal funding. State revenue is projected to be level, but overall spending is expected to fall from $61.5 billion last year.

Overall tax collections have cooled in recent months, falling 0.4% in June compared with the same month in 2022. But the state would have to see a disastrous $5 billion drop in tax revenue this year to miss projections. That means Georgia is likely to run a fourth year of surpluses, unless Kemp and lawmakers substantially increase spending or cut taxes.

Georgia’s budget pays to educate 1.7 million K-12 students and 435,000 college students; house 49,000 state prisoners; pave 18,000 miles (29,000 kilometers) of highways; and care for more than 200,000 people who are mentally ill, developmentally disabled, or addicted to drugs or alcohol. Education is the state’s biggest expense, followed by health care.