Ex-Canadian PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney is recovering after undergoing treatment in Montreal for prostate cancer, his daughter said Wednesday.

Caroline Mulroney said in written statement that the family expects him to be “back to normal in the coming weeks.”

Mulroney, 84, forged closer ties with the U.S. via a sweeping free trade agreement. He pushed the deal forward in no small part due to his chumminess with U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

Leader of the Progressive Conservative party from 1983 to 1993, Mulroney served almost a decade as prime minister after he was first elected in 1984. The win gave Canada its first Conservative majority government in 26 years.

His near decade reign as prime minister came crashing down in 1993 when voters delivered a devastating election defeat to the Progressive Conservatives, leaving it with just two seats in the then 295-member House of Commons.