Tar balls are being found 100 miles downstream from Yellowstone River train derailment

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Climate

Tar balls are being found 100 miles downstream from Yellowstone River train derailment

Cleanup workers load bags of oil products collected along the Yellowstone River onto a boat, Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Montana. Tar balls have been found 100 miles downstream of the site of a June 24 bridge collapse and train derailment that sent hazardous material tank cars plummeting into the river. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
1 of 7 | 

Cleanup workers load bags of oil products collected along the Yellowstone River onto a boat, Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Montana. Tar balls have been found 100 miles downstream of the site of a June 24 bridge collapse and train derailment that sent hazardous material tank cars plummeting into the river. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleanup workers load bags of oil products collected along the Yellowstone River onto a boat, Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Montana. Tar balls have been found 100 miles downstream of the site of a June 24 bridge collapse and train derailment that sent hazardous material tank cars plummeting into the river. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
2 of 7 | 

Cleanup workers load bags of oil products collected along the Yellowstone River onto a boat, Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Montana. Tar balls have been found 100 miles downstream of the site of a June 24 bridge collapse and train derailment that sent hazardous material tank cars plummeting into the river. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oil product found on an island along the Yellowstone River following a train derailment last month is shown by environmental scientist Andrew Graham, Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Mont. The spilled material is a binder for asphalt that sticks to river rocks and gets harder to handle as it warms, complicating cleanup efforts. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
3 of 7 | 

Oil product found on an island along the Yellowstone River following a train derailment last month is shown by environmental scientist Andrew Graham, Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Mont. The spilled material is a binder for asphalt that sticks to river rocks and gets harder to handle as it warms, complicating cleanup efforts. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleanup workers pick through rocks as they try to remove oil products from an island along the Yellowstone River, Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Mont. Most of the spilled material — a binder for asphalt that gets harder to handle as it warms — is expected to get left behind. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
4 of 7 | 

Cleanup workers pick through rocks as they try to remove oil products from an island along the Yellowstone River, Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Mont. Most of the spilled material — a binder for asphalt that gets harder to handle as it warms — is expected to get left behind. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleanup group supervisor Cody Harris speaks about the recovery of oil product from a train accident last month as Kevin Stone with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality listens at a boat launch along the Yellowstone River, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Mont. The material that spilled is a binder for asphalt that sticks to river rocks and gets harder to handle as it warms, complicating cleanup efforts. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
5 of 7 | 

Cleanup group supervisor Cody Harris speaks about the recovery of oil product from a train accident last month as Kevin Stone with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality listens at a boat launch along the Yellowstone River, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Mont. The material that spilled is a binder for asphalt that sticks to river rocks and gets harder to handle as it warms, complicating cleanup efforts. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below. Authorities on Sunday were testing the water quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where mangled cars carrying hazardous materials remained after crashing into the waterway. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
6 of 7 | 

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below. Authorities on Sunday were testing the water quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where mangled cars carrying hazardous materials remained after crashing into the waterway. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided ny Yellowstone River Research Center, Rocky Mountain College Environmental Science summer research student Josephine Eccher examines a mat of petroleum products more than 10 feet long and several inches thick along the Yellowstone River, June 30, 2023, near Columbus, Mont. The petroleum products spilled into the river when a railroad bridge over the river collapsed on June 24 and part of a freight train plunged into the water. (Kayhan Ostovar/Yellowstone River Research Center at Rocky Mountain College via AP)
7 of 7 | 

In this photo provided ny Yellowstone River Research Center, Rocky Mountain College Environmental Science summer research student Josephine Eccher examines a mat of petroleum products more than 10 feet long and several inches thick along the Yellowstone River, June 30, 2023, near Columbus, Mont. The petroleum products spilled into the river when a railroad bridge over the river collapsed on June 24 and part of a freight train plunged into the water. (Kayhan Ostovar/Yellowstone River Research Center at Rocky Mountain College via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MATTHEW BROWN
 
Share

LAUREL, Mont. (AP) — Tar balls have shown up 100 miles (161 kilometers) downstream of a railroad bridge collapse last month that sent numerous tank cars carrying petroleum products plummeting into Montana’s Yellowstone River, officials said Friday, as dropping water levels and rising temperatures hinder cleanup work.

More than 66 tons (60 metric tonnes) of the black, gooey stuff have been removed from the river since the June 24 accident, officials said. Most of the spilled material — a binder for asphalt that sticks to river rocks and gets harder to handle as it warms — is expected to get left behind.

Cleanup crews working this week on an island near the town of Laurel pulled long, taffy-like pieces of the asphalt from among the river rocks. They used shovels to pull apart sandbanks where receding water levels revealed pockets of contamination. The globs — along with some rocks and sand — were bagged for disposal and carried away by power boat.

Other news
Relatives carry the body of a man killed after a wall collapse due to monsoon rains into an ambulance at PIMS hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Multiple workers were killed early Wednesday after a portion of the outer wall of a sprawling compound collapsed after being weakened by rains near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, police and rescue officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
11 dead after a wall collapses near an under-construction bridge in Pakistan during monsoon rains
Police and rescue officials say 11 workers were killed after a portion of the outer wall of a sprawling building collapsed near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below. Authorities on Sunday were testing the water quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where mangled cars carrying hazardous materials remained after crashing into the waterway. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Cleanup begins after asphalt binder spill into Montana’s Yellowstone River after train derailment
Witnesses report seeing globs of asphalt binder that spilled into Montana’s Yellowstone River during a bridge collapse and train derailment on islands and the riverbanks a week after the spill.
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below. Authorities on Sunday were testing the water quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where mangled cars carrying hazardous materials remained after crashing into the waterway. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Work begins to clean up train derailment in Montana’s Yellowstone River
Work is underway to clean up rail cars carrying hazardous materials that fell into the Yellowstone River in southern Montana after a bridge collapsed over the weekend.
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below. Authorities on Sunday were testing the water quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where mangled cars carrying hazardous materials remained after crashing into the waterway following a bridge collapse. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
No sign of threat from the hazardous train that plunged into Yellowstone River, regulators say
State and federal officials say preliminary testing of water and air quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where train cars carrying hazardous materials fell into the waterway don’t indicate any threat to the public.

Navigating the river is getting harder by the day for the boats being used in the cleanup. And when temperatures peak in the afternoons, the asphalt becomes too soft to pick up, curtailing work. Smaller clumps and some asphalt enmeshed in river rocks will be left behind.

“Some of this oil will be left here,” said Andrew Graham, an environmental scientist and consultant for the cleanup. “There’s no way we’re going to get all of the asphalt off of the river....We’re really looking at the stuff that we can peel up and getting the bulk of the product off.”

Tar mats and tar balls from the spill have been found at more than three dozen locations, according to government records. That includes where the river passes through Montana’s largest city, Billings. The farthest site downstream is near Pompey’s Pillar National Monument.

Montana Rail Link of Missoula operated the train and is responsible for the cleanup.

The company predicted immediately after the spill that the petroleum products would “solidify rapidly.” Authorities now say the material could take much longer to harden.

Montana Rail Link is being acquired by Texas-based BNSF in a deal that will be finalized next year. Work to repair the bridge is ongoing and service along the route is expected to resume in coming days, Montana Rail Link spokesperson Andy Garland said.

State officials are preparing to notify Montana Rail Link that the spill violated Montana pollution laws, said Montana Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson Kevin Stone. The agency still is considering its enforcement options, and hasn’t yet determined at what point it will declare the cleanup sufficient, Stone said.

The Environmental Protection Agency previously estimated up to 250 tons (227 metric tonnes) of oil product entered the river from six asphalt binder tank cars. Agency spokesperson Beth Archer said Friday that officials still were determining a final figure. Garland did not respond to questions about the size of the spill.

Seven snakes and seven birds have been killed after coming into contact with tar mats or tar balls. One snake was cleaned and released.

Yet officials say the material is fairly benign if not touched and doesn’t pose a long-term health threat for the people who boat, swim and fish in the Yellowstone.

“It’s like a fouling issue,” said Graham. “Once it gets on you, your body temperature will warm it up and it gets sticky. You need to use baby oil to get it off. It’s very difficult to get off with soap and water.”

No drinking water contamination has been found.

A smaller amount of molten sulfur spilled from three tank cars. It hardened after being released and very little has been found on the river, according to Archer and others involved in the cleanup.

The cause of the bridge collapse remains under investigation, said Federal Railroad Administration spokesperson Daniel Green.

It happened at a time when the river was swollen with melting mountain snow and following a torrential rainfall. Yellowstone National Park is about 130 miles (209 kilometers) upstream and wasn’t impacted.

The derailment marked the Yellowstone’s third large petroleum spill in recent years, following crude oil pipeline breaks in 2011 and 2015. The Yellowstone has a shifting channel and its river bed can become severely scoured during flooding such as the region experienced last year.

Experts say those forces could have made the railroad bridge more unstable and contributed to its collapse.

No one was injured, but the accident added to growing scrutiny of the rail industry brought on by high-profile accidents including a February derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that sparked a fire and evacuations and led to the eventual burning of hazardous materials to prevent an uncontrolled explosion.

Union leaders say freight train inspections are happening less often and are not as thorough as in the past due to staff cuts and time constraints.