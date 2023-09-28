Biden impeachment inquiry
Rotterdam shooting
CVS walkout
Government shutdown
Powerball jackpot
U.S. News

Florida high-speed train headed to Orlando fatally strikes pedestrian

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 file photo, a Brightline passenger train passes by in Oakland Park, Fla. Florida's high-speed passenger train service suffered the first fatality on its new extension between West Palm Beach and Orlando on Thursday, Sept. 28 2023 when a pedestrian was struck. Overall, it was Brightline's 99th death since it began operations six years ago. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 file photo, a Brightline passenger train passes by in Oakland Park, Fla. Florida’s high-speed passenger train service suffered the first fatality on its new extension between West Palm Beach and Orlando on Thursday, Sept. 28 2023 when a pedestrian was struck. Overall, it was Brightline’s 99th death since it began operations six years ago. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)

 
Share

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s high-speed passenger train service suffered the first fatality on its new extension to Orlando on Thursday when a pedestrian was struck in what appears to be a suicide, officials said. Overall, it was Brightline’s 99th death since it began operations six years ago.

A northbound Brightline train headed to Orlando struck the 25-year-old man shortly before 9 a.m. near the Atlantic Coast city of Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said at a news conference. He said the man was homeless and appeared to have intentionally stepped in front of the train.

Brightline’s trains travel up to 79 mph (127 kph) in urban areas, 110 mph (177 kph) in less-populated regions and 125 mph (200 kph) through central Florida’s farmland. It is unknown how fast this train was traveling, Mascara said.

Brightline officials did not immediately respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment.

Other news
Kentucky defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
No. 22 Florida seeks first series win since 2020 against unbeaten Kentucky in key SEC East matchup
Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, foreground, celebrates with teammates after defeating Charlotte in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
No. 22 Florida looks to halt recent slide against unbeaten Kentucky in SEC East Division showdown
Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Sept. 27, 2023 in Largo, Fla. A shooting at the Florida auto shop that left two men dead was triggered by a former customer’s dissatisfaction with work done on his car two years ago. The Largo Police Department said Eugene Frank Becker, 78, arrived at Stout’s Automotive in a rental car and sought out business owner Jodie Stout, 52. Investigators say Becker pulled out a handgun and shot Stout, who then returned fire with his own gun, striking Becker multiple times. Both men later died at a hospital. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, file)
Florida auto shop owner and angry customer shot each other to death, police say

Brightline opened its extension connecting Miami and Orlando on Friday, though the celebration was marred when a pedestrian was struck by one of the company’s trains carrying commuters from West Palm Beach to Miami.

Brightline trains have had the highest death rate in the U.S. since its Miami-West Palm operations began — about one death for every 32,000 miles (51,500 kilometers) its trains travel, according to an ongoing Associated Press analysis of federal data that began in 2019. The next-worst major railroad has a fatality every 130,000 miles (209,200 kilometers).

None of the previous deaths have been found to be Brightline’s fault — most have been suicides, drivers who go around crossing gates or pedestrians running across tracks.

Brightline has taken steps its leaders believe enhance safety, including adding closed-circuit cameras near tracks, installing better crossing gates and pedestrian barriers, and posting signage that includes the suicide prevention hotline.

___

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling or texting 988 or through chatting at 988Lifeline.org.