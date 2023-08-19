Lolita the orca dies
Latest on Hurricane Hilary
American Airlines flight crackdown
In Maui, concerns of ‘climate gentrification’
Sports

Solly March scores 2 as Brighton routs Wolverhampton 4-1

Brighton and Hove Albion's Solly March celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove, at the Molineux, in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)
1 of 3 | 

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Solly March celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove, at the Molineux, in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)
Brighton's Solly March celebrates scoring his side's third goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove, at the Molineux, in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)
2 of 3 | 

Brighton’s Solly March celebrates scoring his side’s third goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove, at the Molineux, in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)
Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove, at the Molineux, in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)
3 of 3 | 

Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove, at the Molineux, in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)
 
Share

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Solly March scored two goals in a four-minute span of the second half to help Brighton rout Wolverhampton 4-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The English winger, who had a career-high seven league goals last year, scored his second and third of this campaign shortly after halftime at Molineux Stadium. Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupiñan netted for the visitors before the break.

March twice beat defenders to touch home low crosses from 19-year-old summer signing Julio Enciso.

Mitoma’s goal in the 15th minute was a brilliant solo effort. The Japan midfielder cut inside and beat three Wolves defenders before lofting the ball beyond goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Other news
Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Mbeumo scores twice as Brentford beats 10-man Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage in EPL
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Liverpool overcomes an early goal and a red card to beat Bournemouth 3-1 in EPL
Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong jumps on goal scorer Jonathan Tah and other teammates after their side's second goal of the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)
Leverkusen defeats Leipzig in Bundesliga opener, Stuttgart enjoys 5-0 rout without Endo

Hwang Hee-Chan got the home team on the board in the 61st with a header from a corner.

That’s back-to-back routs for manager Roberto De Zerbi’s team, which beat promoted Luton 4-1 in the season opener.

Brighton, which sold promising midfielder Moises Caicedo to Chelsea last week, is also playing in the Europa League after a sixth-place finish — its highest-ever final position in English soccer’s top flight — last season.

Wolves lost to Manchester United 1-0 last week.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer