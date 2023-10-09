Israel-Palestinian conflict
Mack Trucks strike
Indigenous Peoples Day
Economics Nobel Prize
49ers beat Cowboys
World News

An independent inquiry opens into alleged unlawful killings by UK special forces in Afghanistan

Tessa Gregory from Leigh Day solicitors who represent Afghan families affected by alleged illegal activity by British special forces in the war-torn nation between 2010 and 2013, makes a a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice, in London, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. An independent inquiry has opened in the U.K. to examine claims that British special forces murdered dozens of Afghan men during counterinsurgency operations in Afghanistan a decade ago. It will also look into allegations that authorities subsequently covered up the alleged illegal activity. (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA via AP)

Tessa Gregory from Leigh Day solicitors who represent Afghan families affected by alleged illegal activity by British special forces in the war-torn nation between 2010 and 2013, makes a a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice, in London, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. An independent inquiry has opened in the U.K. to examine claims that British special forces murdered dozens of Afghan men during counterinsurgency operations in Afghanistan a decade ago. It will also look into allegations that authorities subsequently covered up the alleged illegal activity. (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA via AP)

By SYLVIA HUI
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — An independent inquiry opened Monday to examine claims that British special forces murdered dozens of Afghan men during counterinsurgency operations in Afghanistan a decade ago, as well as allegations that authorities subsequently covered up the alleged illegal activity or failed to investigate it properly.

The inquiry, which opened at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, focuses on alleged unlawful killings that took place during night raids carried out by Britain’s elite military units in the war-torn nation between 2010 and 2013.

Families of those killed say they were innocent and unarmed civilians, and called on the inquiry to unearth the truth. In one case, family members allege that nine men were shot in their beds during a raid. The British military has said that soldiers were acting in self-defense.

The investigation is expected to hear submissions on behalf of the families of 33 people, including eight children, who were allegedly killed by special forces.

Other news
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at London Stadium, London, Saturday Sept. 30, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
Jarrod Bowen signs new 7-year contract with West Ham to commit future to London club
FILE - Television presenter Holly Willoughby poses for photographers upon arrival for the Pride of Britain Awards at a central London hotel, on Oct. 29, 2018. A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby, one of Britain's most high-profile television personalities. In a statement Friday, Essex Police said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday and is due to appear at in court in Chelmsford, east of London, later Friday. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Man ordered to remain in custody over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder a British television host
FILE - In this file photo dated June 2, 2019, Spain's former King Juan Carlos waves at the bullring in Aranjuez, Spain. Former Spanish King Juan Carlos I has won his London court battle with an ex-lover who sought $153 million in damages for allegedly being harassed and spied after their breakup. Danish socialite and businessperson Corinna Larsen, also known as Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein said the former monarch caused her “great mental pain” by orchestrating threats and ordering unlawful covert and overt surveillance of her. A London judge tossed out her case and ruled that British courts don't have jurisdiction over the case because Larsen hadn't proved the harassment occurred in England and the king doesn't live there. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas, FILE)
Ex-lover of Spain’s former king loses $153 million harassment lawsuit in London court

“Our clients hope that the opening of this inquiry marks the end of ‘the wall of silence’ and obstruction that has confronted them over the last decade,” said lawyer Tessa Gregory, representing the families.

Her law firm, Leigh Day, argues that between 2010 and 2013, more than 80 Afghans were killed under “suspicious” circumstances at the hands of British special forces. That formed part of a “widespread and systematic pattern of unlawful extrajudicial killings,” it said.

Lawyer Oliver Glasgow, making his opening submissions to the hearings Monday, said the inquiry will ensure that “those with something to hide” will be held accountable, regardless of their seniority in the military.

Glasgow cited email exchanges between senior officers that suggested multiple concerns were raised within the military at the time about the number of casualties.

One such email noted “there appears to be a casual disregard for life,” while others discussed the disproportionate number of enemy dead compared to the number of weapons recovered.

The inquiry was ordered last year after some families launched legal challenges against the U.K. government.

It will scrutinize two previous investigations by the Royal Military Police into allegations of wrongdoing by U.K. armed forces in Afghanistan, which closed with no prosecutions.

When the BBC aired details about the alleged unlawful killings in an investigative program last year, the Ministry of Defense cited the lack of evidence in the two earlier inquiries and claimed it was “irresponsible and incorrect” to report the allegations.

British forces were deployed to Afghanistan since 2001 as part of a NATO-led international coalition after the Sept. 11 attacks. Thousands of British troops were sent to Helmand from 2006 to help with providing security for reconstruction projects, but they were soon drawn into combat operations.

The last U.K. forces and their NATO allies withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021 after a nearly two-decade campaign.