A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DOJ investigation into 2020 election
CAPTION CORRECTION: CORRECTS HIGHEST RATING NUMBER. FILE - Mega Millions cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 9, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold Tuesday, July 18. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, July 21, would be the fifth highest ever in Mega Millions history. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock smiles as he speaks during a welcoming ceremony by Grupo Mar after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican tuna boat "Maria Delia," owned by Grupo Mar, from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Adrift Australian man rescued
In this image from a video released on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 by Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, employees work at the damaged parts of an automobile link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait not far from Kerch, Crimea. (Russian National Antiterrorism Committee via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war latest
Business

UK homeowners get some respite as inflation falls by more than anticipated to a 15-month low

Sadie James, right, and Jon Taylor, a debt manager at the charity Christians Against Poverty, read the documents from a housing association at her home, in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. For Sadie James, the cost-of-living crisis in Britain just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, the 61-year-old worries whether she can keep a roof over her head. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Sadie James looks for a document from a housing association at her home, in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. For Sadie James, the cost-of-living crisis in Britain just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, the 61-year-old worries whether she can keep a roof over her head. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Sadie James shows a document from a housing association at her home, in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. For Sadie James, the cost-of-living crisis in Britain just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, the 61-year-old worries whether she can keep a roof over her head. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
By PAN PYLAS
 
LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the U.K. has fallen by more than anticipated to a 15-month low, official figures showed Wednesday, a development that may ease the pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates sharply over the coming months to the potential relief of struggling households.

The Office for National Statistics said that inflation, as measured by the consumer prices index, fell to 7.9% in the year to June from 8.7% the previous month. Most economists had expected a more modest decline to 8.2%.

The statistics agency said the falling of fuel prices was the biggest driver behind the drop, while food price inflation also pared back, though remained historically high.

Despite the decline, inflation is still running far higher than the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%. As a result, the central bank is expected to raise its main interest rate further at its upcoming meeting in early August.

However, analysts said the bigger-than-expected fall may mean it only raises it by a quarter of a percentage to 5.25% rather than a half-point. Financial markets now think that the bank will no longer drive rates up to 6% or possibly beyond.

“The positive surprise to headline inflation in June takes significant pressure off the bank to go big again,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg Bank.

That may provide homeowners who are looking to get a new mortgage deal some comfort if the sharp upward pressure on mortgage rates starts to decline.

The Bank of England, like other central banks around the world, has been raising interest rates over the past 18 months or so, firstly as a result of supply chain problems linked to the coronavirus pandemic and then by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to a sharp rise in energy and food prices in particular.

However, inflation in the U.K. has proved stickier than in other wealthy nations within the Group of Seven for a number of reasons.

Many economists blame Britain’s departure from the European Union as one reason for impeded trade. Others blame the Bank of England for being too slow in raising interest rates, which help dampen down inflation by making it more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow.

“The U.K. still has one of the highest inflation rates of any advanced economy, but after today it merely looks bad rather than a basket case,” said James Smith, Research Director at the Resolution Foundation.

Though inflation is clearly heading down from its double-digit peak in late 2022, it is still a long way from the British government’s target to halve inflation to around 5% by the end of the year.

“Inflation is falling and stands at its lowest level since last March, but we aren’t complacent and know that high prices are still a huge worry for families and businesses,” Treasury chief, Jeremy Hunt, said after the figures were released.