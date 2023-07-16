A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
United pilots score raises
World News

Britain officially joins an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations

In this photo supplied by Smoke Photography, Claudia Sanhueza, left, under-secretary for International Economic Relations for Chile, Japan's Minister of Economic & Fiscal Policy Shigeyuki Goto and New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Damien O'Connor, right, attend the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Smoke Photography via AP)
1 of 5 | 

In this photo supplied by Smoke Photography, Claudia Sanhueza, left, under-secretary for International Economic Relations for Chile, Japan’s Minister of Economic & Fiscal Policy Shigeyuki Goto and New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Damien O’Connor, right, attend the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Smoke Photography via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kemi Badenoch, British Trade Minister meets New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Britain on Sunday officially joined an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations during a meeting in New Zealand. (Smoke Photography via AP)
2 of 5 | 

Kemi Badenoch, British Trade Minister meets New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Britain on Sunday officially joined an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations during a meeting in New Zealand. (Smoke Photography via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kemi Badenoch, British Trade Minister, second right, shakes hands with Japan's Minister of Economic & Fiscal Policy Shigeyuki Goto, left, as New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor, and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, right, watch during the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Britain on Sunday officially joined an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations during a meeting in New Zealand. (Smoke Photography via AP)
3 of 5 | 

Kemi Badenoch, British Trade Minister, second right, shakes hands with Japan’s Minister of Economic & Fiscal Policy Shigeyuki Goto, left, as New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor, and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, right, watch during the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Britain on Sunday officially joined an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations during a meeting in New Zealand. (Smoke Photography via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo supplied by Smoke Photography, Claudia Sanhueza, left, under-secretary for International Economic Relations for Chile, Japan's Minister of Economic & Fiscal Policy Shigeyuki Goto and Malaysia's Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Abdul Aziz, right, attend the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Smoke Photography via AP)
4 of 5 | 

In this photo supplied by Smoke Photography, Claudia Sanhueza, left, under-secretary for International Economic Relations for Chile, Japan’s Minister of Economic & Fiscal Policy Shigeyuki Goto and Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Abdul Aziz, right, attend the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Smoke Photography via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Minister of Economic & Fiscal Policy Shigeyuki Goto, left, meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Smoke Photography via AP)
5 of 5 | 

Japan’s Minister of Economic & Fiscal Policy Shigeyuki Goto, left, meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Smoke Photography via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By NICK PERRY
 
Share

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Britain on Sunday officially joined an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations during a meeting in New Zealand.

The trade bloc covers more than 500 million people and 15% of the world’s economy. For Britain, it represents the largest trade deal it has struck since leaving the European Union more than three years ago.

Britain first announced in March it had reached an agreement to join the bloc, which was created in 2018, after more than two years of negotiations. It is the first new member to join the bloc, called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Other news
FILE - A dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at the Neighborcare Health clinics at Vashon Island High School in Vashon Island, Wash., on May 15, 2019. In a statement on Friday July 14, 2023, Britain’s Health Security Agency said that measles vaccination rates in parts of London have dropped so low that the capital could see tens of thousands of cases of the rash-causing disease unless immunization coverage is quickly boosted. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
UK officials warn low measles immunization rates could lead to tens of thousands of cases in London
Britain’s Health Security Agency said that measles vaccination rates in parts of London have dropped so low that the capital could see tens of thousands of cases of the rash-causing disease.
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina waves to the crowd as she leaves court after losing to Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Ukraine’s Svitolina loses at Wimbledon despite getting a big boost from the boisterous crowd
The boisterous backing from the normally genteel crowd at Wimbledon was booming. Even raucous at times.
Members of the Unite union stand on the picket line outside Guys and St Thomas' Hospital during a 24 hour strike in their continued dispute over pay, in London, Thursday July 13, 2023. (Lucy North/PA via AP)
UK government offers millions of public sector workers pay hikes to end strikes
The British government has offered millions of public sector workers pay raises in a bid to end an array of strikes.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a media conference at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The United States and other major industrialized nations are pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Live Updates | Zelenskyy hails ‘steps forward’ at NATO summit to help fight against Russian forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed “small steps forward” at the NATO summit in Lithuania that are moving his country closer to victory against Russian forces.

It also includes New Zealand, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

“We are honored to become the CPTPP’s first new member and to join this extraordinary community of now 12 economies spanning Asia, the Pacific and now Europe,” said British Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch. “This is a modern and ambitious agreement and our membership of this exciting, growing and forward-looking bloc is proof that the UK’s doors are open for business.”

Badenoch said that more than half a million Britons already work for companies from the bloc’s member nations.

Shigeyuki Goto, Japan’s economic minister, said adding Britain would strengthen the bloc.

“The fact that this was done in a way that maintains the high standards of agreement sets an exemplary precedent for future accessions,” Goto said.

The deal comes as Britain pursues greater engagement with the Indo-Pacific. Critics say the deal is insignificant compared to Britain’s trade with its neighbors in the 27-nation EU.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the addition of Britain to the bloc was great news for the region.

“Trade is not only a priority for this government, but is essential to our economic recovery, and improving the lives and livelihoods of all New Zealanders,” Hipkins said.

Since leaving the EU, Britain has also signed separate trade deals with Australia and New Zealand.

The U.S. is not part of the bloc after former President Donald Trump withdrew from its predecessor, the Trans-Pacific Partnership. China has applied to join the bloc.