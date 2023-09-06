British soldier awaiting trial on terror-related charges escapes from London prison

LONDON (AP) — A British soldier awaiting trial on terror-related charges has escaped from a prison in southwest London, the country’s counterterror police said Wednesday.

Police said Daniel Abed Khalife, who has been accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act, went missing from Wandsworth prison early Wednesday.

Khalife, 21, has denied all the charges against him.

“We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Metropolitan Police’s counterterrorism command.

Murphy said there is no information to suggest that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public but urged anyone who may see him to not approach him.

No explanation of how Khalife escaped was provided.