Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
World News

UK was ill-prepared for pandemic because resources were diverted to Brexit, ex-health chief says

Loreli King holds up the pictures of her husband Vincent Marzello during a demonstrates as former Minister for Health, Matt Hancock arrives the Dorland House to give evidence at the Covid Inquiry in London, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
1 of 5 | 

Loreli King holds up the pictures of her husband Vincent Marzello during a demonstrates as former Minister for Health, Matt Hancock arrives the Dorland House to give evidence at the Covid Inquiry in London, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Minister for Health, Matt Hancock leaves the Dorland House to give evidence at the Covid Inquiry in London, Britain, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
2 of 5 | 

Former Minister for Health, Matt Hancock leaves the Dorland House to give evidence at the Covid Inquiry in London, Britain, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lorelei King holds up pictures of her late husband Vincent Marzello as former Minister for Health Matt Hancock arrives to give evidence at the COVID Inquiry in London, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
3 of 5 | 

Lorelei King holds up pictures of her late husband Vincent Marzello as former Minister for Health Matt Hancock arrives to give evidence at the COVID Inquiry in London, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of COVID Bereaved Families for Justice hold up pictures of their loved ones as former Minister for Health Matt Hancock arrives to give evidence at the COVID Inquiry in London, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
4 of 5 | 

Members of COVID Bereaved Families for Justice hold up pictures of their loved ones as former Minister for Health Matt Hancock arrives to give evidence at the COVID Inquiry in London, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Minister for Health, Matt Hancock arrives the Dorland House to give evidence at the Covid Inquiry in London, Britain, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
5 of 5 | 

Former Minister for Health, Matt Hancock arrives the Dorland House to give evidence at the Covid Inquiry in London, Britain, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By SYLVIA HUI
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain was ill-prepared for a pandemic partly because government resources had been diverted away from pandemic planning to brace for a possibly chaotic exit from the European Union without a deal, the U.K.'s former health secretary told an inquiry Tuesday.

Matt Hancock also said officials had to scramble to source protective equipment, set up mass testing and contact tracing systems “from scratch” once the coronavirus pandemic broke out because the U.K.'s planning attitude was entirely “geared towards how to clear up after a disaster, not prevent it.”

“The doctrine of the U.K. was to plan for the consequences of a disaster — can we buy enough body bags? Where are we going to bury the dead?” Hancock said.

Other news
FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey leaves a court in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Double Academy Award-winner Kevin Spacey goes on trial in London this week, accused of sexual offenses against four men in Britain. Spacey, 63, faces a dozen charges, which he denies. His trial starts Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Kevin Spacey is about to stand trial in London on sex charges. Here’s what to know
Double Academy Award-winner Kevin Spacey, whose stellar acting career was derailed by sex assault allegations, goes on trial in London this week, accused of sexual offenses.
Clinton Smith, chair of Preston Black History Group is seen by the Ye Olde Hob Inn in Bamber Bridge near Preston, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023. What is now known as the Battle of Bamber Bridge erupted there on June 24, 1943 when white military police officers confronted black soldiers enjoying a night off in the local pub. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
UK village marks struggle against US Army racism in World War II
The village of Bamber Bridge in northwestern England is marking the 80th anniversary of what’s now known as the Battle of Bamber Bridge. When an all-Black U.S.
Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
US, UK, France demand UN investigate Russia’s sanctions-busting use of Iranian drones in Ukraine
The United States, Britain and France are demanding that the United Nations urgently investigate Russia’s reported use of hundreds of Iranian-provided drones in the war in Ukraine, which would violate U.N. sanctions.
Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, left, and Sgt Matt Ratana's partner Su Bushby, right, read a statement outside Northampton Crown Court after Louis De Zoysa was convicted of his murder, in Northampton, England, Friday June 23, 2023. (Matthew Cooper/PA via AP)
Man convicted of murder in the shooting of a UK police officer while the suspect was handcuffed
A man has been convicted of murder for shooting a British police officer with an antique handgun while the suspect was handcuffed in a cell nearly three years ago.

“Large-scale testing did not exist and large-scale contact tracing did not exist because it was assumed that as soon as there was community transmission, it wouldn’t be possible to stop the spread, and therefore, what’s the point in contact tracing?” he added.

That assumption was “completely wrong” and a “colossal” failure, Hancock said.

Hancock acknowledged that an official pandemic preparedness board paused its work in 2018 to 2019 because resources were moved away to focus instead on the threat of a “disorganized Brexit.”

Britain’s government was consumed in 2019 with the possibility of crashing out of the EU without a deal on the departure terms in place. A bitterly divided Parliament rejected then-Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan three times.

The U.K. eventually left the trade bloc in 2020.

As health secretary, Hancock became one of the best-known politicians in Britain as he led efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus before he was forced to quit in June 2021, when he was caught breaking social distancing rules with an aide. Pictures of him kissing the aide in government offices were splashed across front pages at the time.

Hancock has previously faced criticism about the U.K.'s COVID testing measures and how authorities failed to manage the spread of the pandemic in care homes for the elderly. The U.K. had one of the highest COVID-19 death tolls in Europe, with the virus recorded as a cause of death for almost 227,000 people.

Hancock said an emotional sorry Tuesday to all those who died and were affected.

“I’m profoundly sorry for each death that has occurred. I also understand why, for some, it will be hard to take that apology from me,” he said.

Earlier, Hancock was confronted by members of the group COVID Families for Justice who held up pictures of relatives who died in the pandemic as he arrived at the inquiry in central London.

The wide-ranging inquiry, led by a retired judge, aims to investigate the U.K.’s preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic, how the government responded and what lessons can be learned for the future.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who led the U.K. during the pandemic, agreed in late 2021 to hold the probe after heavy pressure from bereaved families.

Senior politicians have been called to face questions. Last week, former Prime Minister David Cameron testified that the U.K. had prepared for the “wrong” pandemic by focusing too much on the dangers of a flu outbreak. Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt echoed that argument when he admitted he didn’t challenge “groupthink” based around preparing for a flu pandemic.