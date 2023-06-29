FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
British royals’ public spending has gone up 5% in a year of historic change

FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watch the Royal Air Force Red Arrows fly over after their coronation ceremony, in London, on May 6, 2023. A change in monarchs, double-digit inflation and ongoing costs of renovating Buckingham Palace contributed to a 5% increase in publicly-funded spending by Britain's royals, royal accounts published Thursday, June 29, 2023 showed. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

By SYLVIA HUI
 
LONDON (AP) — A change in monarchs, double-digit inflation and ongoing costs to renovate Buckingham Palace contributed to a 5% increase in publicly funded spending by Britain’s royals, according to accounts published Thursday.

The palace’s annual Sovereign Grant report showed that net spending was up 107.5 million pounds ($135 million) in the past year. It also said that King Charles III was behind a “concerted effort” by royal staff to turn down the heating at Buckingham Palace and other royal homes during the winter to cut emissions and costs.

Temperatures were set at 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) — and a few degrees lower when rooms were empty, officials said.

Other news
FILE - Britain's Prince William attends the opening of Centrepoint's Reuben House in London, June 13, 2023, a new development which forms a key part of the organisation's Independent Living Programme to combat youth homelessness in south London. Prince William is launching a five-year project to end long-term homelessness in the U.K., saying he wants to make sure that instances of people being left without accommodation are “rare, brief and unrepeated.” (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP, File)
Prince William launches 5-year project to end long-term homelessness in the UK
Prince William is launching a five-year project to end long-term homelessness in the United Kingdom.
Jockey Frankie Dettori celebrates with the Gold Cup after riding Courage Mon Ami to victory, as Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla and look on, on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, in Berkshire, England, Thursday June 22, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
King Charles III claims his 1st Royal Ascot winner; Dettori rides to victory in Gold Cup
King Charles III has claimed his first Royal Ascot winner as the reigning monarch. The king watched the race from the Royal Enclosure alongside Queen Camilla and they saw Desert Hero win by a short head in the King George V Stakes.
Britain's King Charles III leaves Buckingham Palace to take part in the Trooping The Colour parade, in London, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Trooping the Colour is the King's Birthday Parade and one of the nation's most impressive and iconic annual events attended by almost every member of the Royal Family.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
What to know as King Charles takes part in his first Trooping the Color birthday parade as monarch
King Charles III has taken part in his first Trooping the Color ceremony as U.K. monarch. He inspected hundreds of soldiers and horses in a spectacular annual military display at central London’s Horse Guards Parade.
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. The production company founded by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are splitting ways with Spotify, Friday, June 16, 2023, less than a year after the debut of their podcast “Archetypes."(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle part ways with Spotify after less than a year of ‘Archetypes’ podcast
The production company founded by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, is splitting ways with Spotify less than a year after the debut of their podcast “Archetypes.”

The report also confirmed that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have vacated their former home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor — though officials declined to say who will be the next tenant.

The annual report said the past year was a “period of significant transition” for the monarchy, with extra costs including the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II last summer, her funeral in September and the accession of her heir Charles.

The year saw “grief, change and celebration, the like of which our nation has not witnessed for seven decades,” said Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse.

The queen’s funeral and events around the ceremony cost 1.6 million pounds ($2 million), while a further 700,000 pounds was spent on her Platinum Jubilee. Officials have not revealed the costs for Charles and Queen Camilla’s extravagant coronation ceremony. That took place in May and was not covered in the report, which accounted for royal finances up to the end of March.

Meanwhile, work is continuing for a 10-year long renovation project to overhaul pipes and electricals at Buckingham Palace, with work expected to be finished in 2027.

The Sovereign Grant is public funding to support the official duties of the monarch and other costs such as official travel, thousands of engagements, staff for working royals and maintenance of occupied palaces.

The amount of the grant — 86.3 million pounds ($109 million) in the past year, unchanged from the year before — is based on a proportion of profits from the Crown Estate, a vast collection of land and property across the U.K. The Crown Estate is run independently and has assets worth billions of pounds, including some of London’s most expensive real estate.

The amount of the grant was equivalent to each person in the U.K. paying 1.29 pounds for the year.

The year’s extra spending meant that the monarchy had to draw on Sovereign Grant reserves, which were reduced by 20.7 million pounds.

Figures released separately on Thursday showed that the Crown Estate will pay more money to the U.K.'s Treasury this year, after making 443 million pounds ($559 million) in net profit from a huge licensing round for offshore wind power last year.

Aside from the Sovereign Grant, Charles and his son Prince William also receive private incomes from royal estates known as the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.

Figures showed that William, who inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate after Charles became king, received almost 6 million pounds from that source this year.

The estate, valued at more than 1 billion pounds, owns land across the U.K. including landmarks like the Oval cricket ground in London.

William would usually be entitled to the full 24 billion pounds of the estate’s annual profits, but that was complicated by the fact that he became heir to the throne halfway through the financial year.

His office, Kensington Palace, said it would not be releasing a report about his finances this year because the past year was a transitional one.

Republic, the anti-monarchy campaign group, criticized the royals for “rowing back on what little transparency there is.”