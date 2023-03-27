March 27, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|18.87
|+.26
|Altria
|44.29
|+.32
|AmerenCp
|83.99
|—
|.05
|AmExpress
|163.12
|+3.34
|ArchDanM
|77.75
|+1.14
|AutoZone
|2368.55+39.15
|BPPLC
|36.88
|+1.00
|Boeing
|200.57
|+3.04
|BristMySq
|68.07
|+.39
|Brunswick
|78.12
|+1.01
|CampbSoup
|54.69
|+.15
|Chevron
|157.65
|+1.59
|Citigroup
|44.78
|+1.67
|CocaCola
|61.35
|+.45
|ConAgraBr
|37.19
|—
|.02
|ConocoPhil
|97.48
|+2.05
|Corning
|33.35
|+.50
|CurtissWright
|171.71
|+1.78
|DTEEnergy
|105.69
|—1.06
|DeereCo
|393.01
|+6.51
|DillardsInc
|300.26
|—1.69
|Disney
|95.62
|+1.54
|DuPont
|68.94
|+.34
|EmersonElec
|82.74
|—
|.15
|Entergy
|104.51
|+.82
|ExxonMobil
|105.80
|+2.27
|FMCCorp
|118.31
|+.62
|FirstEnergy
|39.03
|—
|.14
|FootLocker
|38.94
|+.96
|FordMot
|11.52
|+.01
|GenDynam
|225.03
|+1.53
|GenlElec
|93.31
|+1.94
|GenMill
|84.88
|+.08
|HPInc
|27.89
|+.17
|Halliburton
|30.58
|+.98
|Hershey
|250.90
|+3.04
|HomeDepot
|281.27
|—1.75
|IBM
|129.31
|+4.02
|IntlPaper
|34.50
|+.02
|JohnsonJn
|153.30
|+.65
|KrogerCo
|48.63
|—
|.42
|LindsayCorp
|147.01
|—
|.17
|LockheedM
|473.39
|—1.15
|LowesCos
|190.53
|+1.07
|MarathonOil
|22.90
|+.74
|McDonalds
|273.84
|+2.51
|NCRCorp
|21.98
|+.12
|Nucor
|149.30
|+.65
|OGEEnergy
|35.81
|+.14
|OccidentPet
|59.65
|+1.47
|ONEOK
|60.66
|+1.18
|PG&ECorp
|15.75
|+.11
|Pfizer
|40.22
|—
|.17
|ProctGamb
|145.95
|—
|.77
|RaythnTech
|96.91
|+.47
|RexAmRescS
|28.66
|+.42
|RockwellAuto
|278.40
|+.80
|Schlumbrg
|46.77
|+2.20
|SnapOn
|237.05
|+2.66
|Textron
|68.72
|+.98
|3MCo
|101.49
|+.35
|Timken
|78.23
|+2.04
|TraneTech
|181.01
|—1.06
|UnionPacif
|193.23
|+4.72
|USSteel
|25.50
|+.50
|VerizonComm
|38.05
|+.39
|ViadCorp
|19.35
|+.14
|WalMart
|144.17
|+2.37
|WellsFargo
|37.47
|+1.24
|WilliamsCos
|28.93
|+.19
|Winnebago
|55.96
|+1.14
|YumBrands
|128.29
|+.46