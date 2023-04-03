AP NEWS
BC-Dividends

April 3, 2023 GMT
STOCK
Cryptyde IncQ.000-00-0
x- 1 for 50 reverse split, effective 4/4.
Mustang Bio IncQ.000-00-0
x- 1 for 15 reverse split, effective 4/4.
INCREASED
HarborOne BancorpQ.0754-124-26
REGULAR
Acuity BrandsQ.134-175-1
City Holding CoQ.654-144-28
ConcentrixQ.2754-285-9
InterDigitalQ.354-124-26
Quanta ServicesQ.084-104-18
Utd Security BncshsQ.114-74-21
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
